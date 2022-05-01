

Envoy Textiles inks deal with Jeanologia

Tushar Tripathi, CEO of Envoy Textiles Limited and Tarin Choudhury, Country Manager of Jeanogogia S.L., signed the agreement on behalf of respective companies.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, Chairman and Manish Khanna, Marketing Director of Envoy Textiles Limited were also present.



















Envoy Textiles Limited, a leading denim manufacturer of Bangladesh signed a collaboration agreement to set up a state-of-the-art ECO-LAB with Jeanologia S.L., a Spanish company who is pioneer in bringing sustainable eco-efficient textile technologies.Tushar Tripathi, CEO of Envoy Textiles Limited and Tarin Choudhury, Country Manager of Jeanogogia S.L., signed the agreement on behalf of respective companies.Kutubuddin Ahmed, Chairman and Manish Khanna, Marketing Director of Envoy Textiles Limited were also present.