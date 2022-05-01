Video
3rd SAF to accelerate apparel sustainability in Post-Covid

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

Policy makers, industry leaders, brands' representatives and fashion campaigners from home and abroad are gathering in Dhaka on 10th May, to accelerate momentum of sustainability in Bangladesh apparel industry.
More than 50 speakers as well as 20 green growth exhibitors from over 20 countries are participating in the 3rd edition of Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF) being organized by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) partnering with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
Current important apparel sustainability issues such as climate action, environmental social & governance (ESG) and green finance, purchasing practices, due diligence and legislation, and circular economy will be discussed at the five plenary sessions along with opening and closing plenaries of the 3rd SAF, says a press release.
Speakers of the SAF include Dr Tawfiq-e-elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikrom, adviser to the prime minister on power, energy and mineral resources; Salman F Rahman, MP, adviser to the prime minister on private industry & investment; Tipu Munshi, MP, commerce minister; Begum Monnujan Sufian, MP, state minister for labor and employment; Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to prime minister, Anna Athanasopoulou, head of unit for social economy & creative industries, European Commission; Barbara Bijelic, financial sector and regulatory engagement lead centre for responsible business conduct, OECD; Ian Cronin, community curator, platform shaping the future of advanced manufacturing & value chains, World Economic Forum; Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, sectors engagement lead, UNFCCC; Ziaur Rahman, regional country manager, Bangladesh, Pakistan & Ethiopia, H&M; Javier Santonja Olcina, regional head, Bangladesh & Pakistan, Inditex; Dr Mark Anner, founding director, Center for Global Workers' Rights and also professor, Penn State University, USA; Ayesha Barenblat, founder and CEO, Remake; Najet Draper, vice president research, Better Buying; Gemma Verhoeven, team lead impact investments, Good Fashion Fund; Annabel Meurs, head of supply chain transformation, Fair Wear Foundation; Faruque Hassan, president, BGMEA; Mohammad Hatem; executive president, BKMEA; and Tuomo Poutiainen, country director, Bangladesh, ILO.


