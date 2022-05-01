

Crystal Insurance holds 95th board meeting

The 95th meeting of the Board of Directors of Crystal Insurance Company Limited held at Board Room of Company's Corporate Office at DR Tower, Purana Paltan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting. A.H.M. Mozammel Hoque, Abdullah Hasan, Md. Tajul Islam, Ashoke Ranjan Kapuria, Arafat Rashid, Mrs. Shahzadi Begum, Farhana Danesh, Mrs. Soera Zahir, Mrs. Nusrat Mahmud & Mrs. Nabila Mahmud, Directors and Dr. M. Waliuzzaman, Kazi Nasim Uddin Ahmed & Md. Rashedu Rahman, Independent Directors and Mia Fazle Karim FCA, Chief Executive Officer of the Company attended the meeting.After discussion on other agenda, the Board recommended the audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st December, 2021 and 10pc Cash Dividend on the profit of 2021 for adoption in the next Annual General Meeting. Besides, the Board accepted the Un-audited 1st Quarter (January - March-2022) Financial Statement of 2022.