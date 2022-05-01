Video
Closing event of Chevron funded Jibika Project held

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Business Desk

A closing event of the Jibika project, a collaboration between Chevron and BRAC, was held recently at BRAC Centre, Dhaka. Representatives of GoB, BRAC, Chevron, BRAC USA, IDEA, IDE and Sharbik Gram Unnoyon Shomobay Shomiti Ltd. were in attendance.
The project has been operating since October 2015 in areas adjacent to Chevron-operated gas fields in Sylhet, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj districts. Jibika worked to achieve the long-term sustainability of the community-based organizations by enhancing organizational capacity through strengthening cooperative governance and building leadership abilities. The project Jibika facilitated the registration of 110 groups, enhanced their socio-economic status and overall supported more than 22,470 people (around 4,216 households) in the surroundings of gas field communities.
Rear Admiral M Makbul Hossain, Director, Operations, BRAC attended and gave closing remarks, Md Ahsan Kabir, B.C.S (Co-operative), Additional Registrar, Department of Co-operatives, Ministry of LGRD & Co-operatives, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Eric M. Walker, President, Chevron Bangladesh, Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Director, Corporate Affairs, Chevron Bangladesh, Lauren Godfrey, Senior Manager of Education, BRAC USA attended as the Guests of Honor. Shyam Sundar Saha, Programme Head, Integrated Development Programme (IDP) BRAC and representatives of the community-based organizations presided over the event.
The event highlighted the achievements of the Jibika Project, followed by an outline of Jibika's journey and learning so far and it was presented by the Programme Coordinator of Jibika, ASM Sofrul Islam. Md Ahsan Kabir, B.C.S (Co-operative) lauded the partnership between BRAC, the world's largest development organization, and Chevron, Bangladesh's largest international oil company, in bolstering the socio-economic development of vulnerable communities, residing near Chevron-operated gas fields in Greater Sylhet. He also mentioned that initiatives like Jibika supports Government's vision to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs). Lauren Godfrey spoke on behalf of BRAC USA and showed hope that despite the conclusion of this project, the Jibika community-based organizations will see continued success well into the future, especially as they continue to digitize their account management processes and develop their leadership and governance through continued partnership with the Department of Cooperatives.


