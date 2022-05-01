Samsung offers Eid cash back on smartphones

This year the leading smartphone brand has come up with offers on smartphones of different price segments, leaving no person out, to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Samsung Galaxy A03, a device usually priced at BDT 11,999, can now be purchased with a cashback of BDT 1000! The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, on the other hand, usually available for BDT 1,11,999, is now up for sale with a cashback of BDT 10,000! The campaign can be availed anytime till the day before Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.

The Galaxy A03 exemplifies value. At the price point of only BDT 11,999, the device comes with exceptional features for the ideal utilitarian device. It comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP Main Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera, all accompanied by a 5MP Front Camera.

With an amazing display, a power efficient RAM and one powerful processor, the device is one of its kind. It's safe to say, looking at all that it has to offer, the device is definitely more than just "affordable".

So, if customers have been looking to delve into the world of smartphones, or simply deciding on an Eid gift for their beloved Nanabhai, there cannot be a better time for making the purchase than now, in terms of value!

Serving the flipside of the segment, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a device no less than a statement! Samsung's newest addition to its premium family of Flip phones signifies utility and style. Be it your skinny jeans or a small purse for the party, the device can slip into any of it with utmost ease. With its top-notch flagship features and splendid camera, this device is the perfect one for your exclusive outlook. If you were planning to upgrade your smart piece of tech this Eid, it's your time to check out the Z Flip 3!

Besides these amazing cashback offers, Samsung has also come up with an irresistible campaign to step up the Eid excitement. Apart from discount offers and 0% EMI facility, customers can get an opportunity to win a 4 night/5 days' stay in Dubai with Samsung's Eid special campaign! Moreover, lucky winners can also receive a brand-new Suzuki Gixxer SF 150! This campaign will continue till May 01, 2022.







