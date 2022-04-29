ADB finances electric ferries in Thailand

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Energy Absolute Public Company Ltd. signed a 160 million Thai baht ($4.7 million equivalent) loan agreement to finance an electric ferry fleet for mass rapid transport in Bangkok-the first such transport system in Southeast Asia.

ADB led the structuring of the financing for the 600 million Thai baht project. It includes a $3.6 million concessional loan from the Clean Technology Fund, which finances the demonstration, deployment, and transfer of low-carbon technologies with significant potential for long-term greenhouse gas emissions savings, as well as investments from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and Export-Import Bank of Thailand, ADB said in a press release.

"This project is a fine example of ADB's leadership in climate finance and supporting green technologies that help our developing member countries meet the Sustainable Development Goals," said ADB Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public-Private Partnerships Ashok Lavasa. "This project demonstrates the potential for electric mobility solutions beyond road vehicles to be adopted across Asia and the Pacific."

















