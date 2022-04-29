Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 April, 2022, 5:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Inclusion of new locos to help modernisation of BD Railway’

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

The inclusion of new locomotives is expected to significantly contribute to modernization of Bangladesh Railway (BR) system and improvement of connectivity and transportation, says the South Korean Embassy in Dhaka.
This will ultimately serve as a cornerstone of socio-economic development of Bangladesh, it said.
Bangladesh is the second largest recipient of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) loans worldwide in aggregate amount.
So far, the Republic of Korea has funded 24 development projects of Bangladesh with total amount of 1.2 billion US dollars through the EDCF.
On Wednesday, the inaugural ceremony of 30 metre-gauge and 16 broad-gauge locomotives was held at Kamalapur Railway Station with the virtual presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest.
U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and South Korean Chargé d'Affaires Jungyoul Lee were also present in the occasion.
Among the 30 metre-gauge locomotives, 20 locomotives are funded by concessional loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of the Korean government.
The EDCF funded US$ 91 million for the procurement of 20 metre-gauge diesel electric locomotives.
EDCF is a Korea's development financing program for assisting the socio-economic development of developing countries. The repayment period of the EDCF loans will be 40 years, including 15 year grace period, with the annual interest rate between 0.01%~0.05%.
The delivery of 20 locomotives had been completed in November 2021. All 30 metre-gauge locomotives, 20 EDCF-funded and 10 ADB-funded locomotives, have been procured from Hyundai Rotem Company of Korea, one of the leading companies in railway vehicles industry in the world.
Korea's state-of-the-art railway technology has also been transferred to Bangladesh as Korean railway vehicle manufacturing companies, such as Hyundai Rotem Company and Sung Shin RST, have participated in the procurement of Bangladesh Railway.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uttara Bank declares 28pc dividend
Mercantile Bank approves 17.5pc dividend in 23rd AGM
Banking Event
Transsion Bangladesh hosts Iftar evening
All customs houses to remain open during Eid holidays
Eid joy doubles with Eid Salami through bKash
Clients now can pay Zakat to Islamic bodies thru Nagad
Business Event


Latest News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Case filed against 2 for derogatory FB posts on mayor Taposh
Countrywide Boro paddy procurement drive begins
BNP-Jamaat conspiring in the name of Jatiya Sarker: Bahauddin Nasim
Info minister considers legal actions against liars including TIB
WB-IMF praises Bangladesh’s success in economic recovery
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases, no death
US investors to be benefitted in SEZs: Tipu tells Haas
Farmer dies of snakebite in Chandpur
BNP conspiring to assassinate Hasina: Quader
Most Read News
UN chief comes under criticism in Ukraine for visiting Moscow first
Farmer dies of snakebite in Chandpur
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Modi to visit Europe amid Ukraine crisis
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases, no death
Bilawal Bhutto becomes Pakistan's foreign minister
Biden to travel to South Korea, Japan in May
Samrat denied bail in graft case again
Processing agro-products and expansion of Industry
BNP conspiring to assassinate Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft