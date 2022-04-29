Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 April, 2022, 5:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall on profit booking ahead of Eid

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid onThursday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, due on Tuesday , subject to the sighting of the crescent.
Trading and official activities on the bourses will remain closed from April 29 to May 4, including weekly holidays, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.
DSEX, the prime index of DSE fell by 21.97 points or 0.32 per cent to 6,655, after remaining flat the previous day. The DSE30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 5.39 points to 2,460 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 6.45 points to 1,446 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, stood at 8.69 billion on the country's premier bourse, falling 6.75 per cent over the previous day's four-week highest turnover of Tk 9.32 billion.
Of the 380 traded, 241 declined, 90 advanced and 49 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 138 points to settle at 19,474 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 83 points to close at 11,684.
Of the issues traded, 193 declined, 62 advanced and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port-city bourse traded 10.55 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Tk 352 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uttara Bank declares 28pc dividend
Mercantile Bank approves 17.5pc dividend in 23rd AGM
Banking Event
Transsion Bangladesh hosts Iftar evening
All customs houses to remain open during Eid holidays
Eid joy doubles with Eid Salami through bKash
Clients now can pay Zakat to Islamic bodies thru Nagad
Business Event


Latest News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Case filed against 2 for derogatory FB posts on mayor Taposh
Countrywide Boro paddy procurement drive begins
BNP-Jamaat conspiring in the name of Jatiya Sarker: Bahauddin Nasim
Info minister considers legal actions against liars including TIB
WB-IMF praises Bangladesh’s success in economic recovery
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases, no death
US investors to be benefitted in SEZs: Tipu tells Haas
Farmer dies of snakebite in Chandpur
BNP conspiring to assassinate Hasina: Quader
Most Read News
UN chief comes under criticism in Ukraine for visiting Moscow first
Farmer dies of snakebite in Chandpur
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Modi to visit Europe amid Ukraine crisis
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases, no death
Bilawal Bhutto becomes Pakistan's foreign minister
Biden to travel to South Korea, Japan in May
Samrat denied bail in graft case again
Processing agro-products and expansion of Industry
BNP conspiring to assassinate Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft