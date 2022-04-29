Stocks fall on profit booking ahead of Eid

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid onThursday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, due on Tuesday , subject to the sighting of the crescent.

Trading and official activities on the bourses will remain closed from April 29 to May 4, including weekly holidays, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

DSEX, the prime index of DSE fell by 21.97 points or 0.32 per cent to 6,655, after remaining flat the previous day. The DSE30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 5.39 points to 2,460 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 6.45 points to 1,446 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, stood at 8.69 billion on the country's premier bourse, falling 6.75 per cent over the previous day's four-week highest turnover of Tk 9.32 billion.

Of the 380 traded, 241 declined, 90 advanced and 49 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 138 points to settle at 19,474 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 83 points to close at 11,684.

Of the issues traded, 193 declined, 62 advanced and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port-city bourse traded 10.55 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Tk 352 million.





