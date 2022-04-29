Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 April, 2022, 5:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Consumer group warns govt against fuel prices hike

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Raising the prices of fuel oil or gas will further hit the pocket of the people who   are already struggling to cope with skyrocketing costs for essential commodities, the chief of Consumers Association of Bangladesh has said.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the consumer rights organisation's President Ghulam Rahman also alleged lack of efforts to increase domestic gas production.
He criticised the authorities for organising a public hearing on proposals to raise gas prices even though people are already suffering due to a shortage of fuel.
He said the government appeared unwilling to raise the prices of fuel oil and gas. "The problem will go if the government orders the companies to withdraw their proposals to raise the prices."
Ghulam said CAB believes Petrobangla's proposal to increase gas prices by 117 percent is "ridiculous". "These companies are making profits. They're even giving an incentive bonus."
The technical committee of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has recommended a 20 percent hike in gas prices, but CAB's calculation suggests the prices can be cut, he said.
He said the authorities' indifference to increase domestic gas production is clearly visible. "Moreover, we've seen efforts to appoint foreign companies to produce gas instead of increasing the capability of the local firms."
The cabinet committee on government purchase on Wednesday approved a proposal to buy 3.36 million metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) liquefied natural gas or LNG from Singapore's Vitol Energy.
The price of the LNG has been set at $29.25 per unit, down 20 percent from the price set during last month's purchase.
Only a year ago, Bangladesh bought LNG at $7.21 per unit. But the prices jumped on the international market amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
The committee also approved proposals to buy 300,000 tonnes of gas oil from an Indonesian firm at Tk 32.74 billion and 75,000 tonnes of jet fuel from Singapore's Unipec at Tk 7.8 billion.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uttara Bank declares 28pc dividend
Mercantile Bank approves 17.5pc dividend in 23rd AGM
Banking Event
Transsion Bangladesh hosts Iftar evening
All customs houses to remain open during Eid holidays
Eid joy doubles with Eid Salami through bKash
Clients now can pay Zakat to Islamic bodies thru Nagad
Business Event


Latest News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Case filed against 2 for derogatory FB posts on mayor Taposh
Countrywide Boro paddy procurement drive begins
BNP-Jamaat conspiring in the name of Jatiya Sarker: Bahauddin Nasim
Info minister considers legal actions against liars including TIB
WB-IMF praises Bangladesh’s success in economic recovery
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases, no death
US investors to be benefitted in SEZs: Tipu tells Haas
Farmer dies of snakebite in Chandpur
BNP conspiring to assassinate Hasina: Quader
Most Read News
UN chief comes under criticism in Ukraine for visiting Moscow first
Farmer dies of snakebite in Chandpur
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Modi to visit Europe amid Ukraine crisis
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases, no death
Bilawal Bhutto becomes Pakistan's foreign minister
Biden to travel to South Korea, Japan in May
Samrat denied bail in graft case again
Processing agro-products and expansion of Industry
BNP conspiring to assassinate Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft