BB asks banks to raise working capital limit for business

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday asked all banks to raise loans for working capital for customers based on the clients' financial capacity for an interim period due to a surge in prices of commodities in global market.

The BB issued a circular in this regard amid the rising prices of raw materials and ingredients in the global market. The central bank said the production cost has increased due to a surge in prices of raw materials and other ingredients along with transport costs.

So, the manufacturers and producers are unable to make payments for raw materials and maintaining adequate production even after using their working capital loan ceiling, which is hampering production, the BB circular said.

In the situation, uncertainties loom over maintaining regular export and import activities and thereby the pace of economic activities, it said.

Against the backdrop, it has become important to enhance the existing working capital ceiling for business entities to support production as well as export and import activities, it said.

The prices of commodities, including fuel oil and industrial inputs, have been on the rise after the resumption of economic activities from the Covid-induced economic slowdown.

Afterwards, the Russia invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 fuelled the global inflation. Economists now apprehend global economic slowdown.

In April, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) projected that the Russian invasion may impact Bangladesh's export earnings if the invasion results in economic slowdown in countries where Bangladesh exports readymade garments.





