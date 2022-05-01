NBR sets 12pc higher revenue collection target for FY23



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

The new target is Tk3,70,000 crore, which many economists think is an ambitious goal to achieve as NBR is already having a difficult time to secure the current fiscal year's target of Tk3,30,000 crore.

NBR senior officer said: "At the end of the fiscal year, it will be seen that there is a huge difference between the achieved amount and the target of FY22. So I think the target of FY23 is very unrealistic and ambitious based on the present economic condition."

He says, though the performance of the revenue board has gradually increased, more time is needed to strengthen the institutional capacity of the NBR.

"It is obvious that the NBR will fail to meet the target considering the prevailing macroeconomic context in the country and the capacity of the revenue board," he added.

According to NBR sources, a total of Tk1,36,900 crore will be collected as value-added tax (VAT) and Tk1.11 lakh crore as customs duty which are 37 percent and 30 percent of total revenue targets respectively.

NBR's latest data shows that the revenue board managed to collect only Tk1,76,458 crore (53.48pc in the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year. Experts say the collection of the remaining 46.52 percent of the target will not be possible in only four months.

Despite such a poor collection to the state coffer, the data analysis says that at the same time, the revenue collection has increased in the current financial year as compared to the previous fiscal year.

According to NBR data, the revenue mobilization in the period of the current fiscal year grew by 16.12 percent compared with the same of the previous fiscal year.

Another NBR officials hoped that revenue collection would gain pace in the coming months as the private sector of the country is gradually recovering from the Covid induced economic concerns.

They said the revenue collection usually remains slow in the first two quarters of a fiscal year and gains pace in the third and fourth quarters.

Former NBR chairman Abdul Majid said: "The government did not consider the previous year's performance, overall strengths of the economy and tax compliance scenario in the country while setting the revenue growth target."

"Meanwhile, I think that collecting the remaining revenue in the rest of the period of FY22 will be challenging," he added.

According to the NBR data, the revised target for the fiscal year 2020-2021 was Tk3,01,000 crore while the actual receipts were only Tk2,18,409 crore.

In FY 2019-2020, the revised target was Tk3,00,500 crore while the earnings were Tk2,16,451 crore and in the year before that (FY 2018-19), the revised target was Tk2,80,063 crore and the collection was Tk2,20,771 crore.













The National Board of Revenue (NBR) wants to increase its revenue collection target by 12 percent for the fiscal year 2022-23.The new target is Tk3,70,000 crore, which many economists think is an ambitious goal to achieve as NBR is already having a difficult time to secure the current fiscal year's target of Tk3,30,000 crore.NBR senior officer said: "At the end of the fiscal year, it will be seen that there is a huge difference between the achieved amount and the target of FY22. So I think the target of FY23 is very unrealistic and ambitious based on the present economic condition."He says, though the performance of the revenue board has gradually increased, more time is needed to strengthen the institutional capacity of the NBR."It is obvious that the NBR will fail to meet the target considering the prevailing macroeconomic context in the country and the capacity of the revenue board," he added.According to NBR sources, a total of Tk1,36,900 crore will be collected as value-added tax (VAT) and Tk1.11 lakh crore as customs duty which are 37 percent and 30 percent of total revenue targets respectively.NBR's latest data shows that the revenue board managed to collect only Tk1,76,458 crore (53.48pc in the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year. Experts say the collection of the remaining 46.52 percent of the target will not be possible in only four months.Despite such a poor collection to the state coffer, the data analysis says that at the same time, the revenue collection has increased in the current financial year as compared to the previous fiscal year.According to NBR data, the revenue mobilization in the period of the current fiscal year grew by 16.12 percent compared with the same of the previous fiscal year.Another NBR officials hoped that revenue collection would gain pace in the coming months as the private sector of the country is gradually recovering from the Covid induced economic concerns.They said the revenue collection usually remains slow in the first two quarters of a fiscal year and gains pace in the third and fourth quarters.Former NBR chairman Abdul Majid said: "The government did not consider the previous year's performance, overall strengths of the economy and tax compliance scenario in the country while setting the revenue growth target.""Meanwhile, I think that collecting the remaining revenue in the rest of the period of FY22 will be challenging," he added.According to the NBR data, the revised target for the fiscal year 2020-2021 was Tk3,01,000 crore while the actual receipts were only Tk2,18,409 crore.In FY 2019-2020, the revised target was Tk3,00,500 crore while the earnings were Tk2,16,451 crore and in the year before that (FY 2018-19), the revised target was Tk2,80,063 crore and the collection was Tk2,20,771 crore.