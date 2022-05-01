Biden to travel to South Korea and Japan in May

WASHINGTON, Apr 28: US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan in May, the White House announced Wednesday, paying a visit to two of Washington's main Asian allies amid tensions with rival China and regional foe North Korea.

During the May 20-24

trip, Biden will meet the leaders of the two countries with the aim of advancing his "administration's rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to US treaty alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

In Tokyo, Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad grouping which additionally includes Australia, Japan and India, and is seen as a bulwark against an increasingly assertive China. -AFP