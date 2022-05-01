Allegation of syndication against 25 recruiting agencies

Formers leaders of Bangladesh Association of International Recruitment Agencies (BAIRA) and country's recruiting agency owners claimed that the Malaysian migrants market for Bangladeshis is stuck due to the malpractice of a syndicate of 25 recruiting agencies.

According to the agency owners, BAIRA's former secretary general Ruhul Amin Swapan, also proprietor of Catharsis International, is the main leader of this syndicate working to capture the country's migrant markets

for Bangladeshi workers for pocketing crores of taka.

At the same time, the general businessmen in this sector would miss the chance to send migrants to the country and face huge loss like the previous year of 2016.

At a press conference held on Wednesday under the banner of BAIRA Anti-Syndicate Grand Alliance (BASGA) at Jatiya Press Club, the recruiting agency leaders demanded that licences of all the recruiting agencies named in the syndicate including Swapan must be revoked and should be brought to justice.

Ali Haider Chowdhury, organizer of the grand alliance and former secretary general of BAIRA, presented a written statement while former BAIRA president Abul Bashar, former secretary general Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman replied various questions from the media side.

Former BAIRA vice presidents Shahadat Hossain and Abul Barkat, former finance secretary Fakhrul Islam, Recruiting Agency Unity Council President M Tipu Sultan and Secretary General Arifur Rahman were also present in the programme.

The press conference was organized to brief media about the latest development of reopening market without any syndication and demanding to send Bangladeshi migrants to Malaysia following the same method the other 13 worker sending countries follow and demanding punishment of syndicate leaders.

Former leaders of BAIRA demanded that Bangladesh should be given the opportunity to send workers to Malaysia in the same process like the other 13 source countries and sought the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Malaysian government and all concerned to improve the situation. When contacted Ruhul Amin Swapan over phone on the issue, he said, "It's not our concern. I am not the part of the government of the two countries. So far, I know, the issue would be resolved through discussion between the two governments. The agencies have nothing to do here."

"Bangladesh government has sought time from Malaysia to hold a Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting. The procedures would be finalized there," he said, adding, "Those who are blaming me for the dilemma in opening the market are responsible themselves. Because, they are working against opening the market giving announcement in a press conference held recently.

In the press conference, former BAIRA President Abul Bashar said in the past, due to 10 syndicates, the migration cost of workers increased several times. If it's syndicated again, the cost will increase more. In addition, those involved in the syndicate have laundered money in various countries, including Canada in the past.

Bashar said in the past, many of the 10 syndicates built homes in Begumpara, Canada. Instead of taking only Tk 36,000 from the migrants, they had laundered money in different countries charging Tk 3 to 4 lakh. They are trying to form syndication with only 25 agencies to manipulate the market.

"The Malaysian market is not opening because of their misdeeds. I demand the government to cancel the licenses of those whose names appear in this syndicate. Let a sedition case be filed against them. Let them be given exemplary punishment so that no one will dare to do this in future," he added.

He also said that due to the syndicate, the migration cost of workers will increase manifold. They will smuggle money abroad illegally. If they get such a chance again, Bangladesh may face the risk bankruptcy like Sri Lanka in future.

Ali Haider Chowdhury said some Malaysians are trying to make Bangladesh a 'money making machine' with the help of a local clique. Syndication will increase irregularities, corruption and immigration costs as before. Hundreds of manpower traders will be deprived. There will be anarchy in the labor market.

He said Malaysia is hiring workers from 13 more source countries. In that case, it would be disgraceful for Bangladesh as an independent country to take workers from Bangladesh only through the syndicate.

Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman said that the government doesn't want this syndication. The traders also don't want that now and didn't want it earlier. All valid licensees must have the opportunity to send workers to the country.

Tipu Sultan said that except for a couple of those who formed 10-member syndicate in the past, all are in the new 25-member syndicate. They are led by Ruhul Amin Swapan. "We want a syndicate free labour market for all countries."











