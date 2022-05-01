Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 May, 2022, 5:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SCBA Secretary

Violation of 75-yr old tradition: Pro BNP lawyers

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Staff Correspondent

After rejecting the election of pro-Awami League lawyer Abdun Nur Dulal as secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), pro-BNP lawyers on Thursday alleged that the pro-Awami League lawyers violated the tradition of the last 75 years of the SCBA through declaring him as secretary of SCBA by 'unlawful manner'.
The pro-BNP lawyers also called Abdun Nur
Dulal as 'an usurper' of the association's secretary's chair by 'unlawful manner'.
The pro-BNP lawyers came up with the remarks at a press conference held at the Law Reporters Forum on Thursday.
After 41 days into holding SCBA election, its result was declared on Wednesday night amid police guard - after scuffles and chaos broke out earlier in the day on SCBA premises between ruling Awami League-backed lawyers and pro-BNP lawyers over the recounting of votes cast for the post of secretary.
In the result, AL backed lawyers' panel Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad won in seven posts including those of president and secretary and pro-BNP lawyers' panel Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Pannel won in rest seven posts including those of assistant secretaries and treasurer.
Former additional attorney general and former SCBA secretary Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir (3,244 votes) and lawyer Md Abdun Nur Dulal (2,891 votes) were elected as president and secretary respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India, Pakistan reel under heat wave
Harrasment hits people at Benapole
‘Ukraine is mortgaging itself to the United States’
Abul Kalam Azad to get Japan's second-highest civilian award
Zelensky, Putin invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Journey to sweet home gets bitter for exorbitant bus fare
US  donates more 3m Covid vax to BD
Historic May Day tomorrow


Latest News
Two killed in Hathazari road accident
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat'l Eidgah: Mayor Taposh
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat’l Eidgah: Taposh
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regain 2nd place beating Police FC 2-1
Launches on Shimulia to Banglabazar, Majhirkandi suspended
India seizes $725m assets of Xiaomi over illegal remittances
Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
Eid in Saudia Arabia Monday as Shawwal moon not sighted
Eid-ul-Fitr to be marked in Saudi Arabia on Monday
Work for the wellbeing of country: Nowfel urges labor organizations
Most Read News
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
It cannot be 'business as usual' with Putin for G20, says US
NATO obstructing political agreements between Russia and Ukraine: Lavrov
Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after 'positive discussions'
Historic May Day tomorrow
Architect of AL's development era Muhith to be laid to rest in Sylhet Sunday
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
BRACU top among BD univs in ‘THE Impact Rankings’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft