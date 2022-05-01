Violation of 75-yr old tradition: Pro BNP lawyers

After rejecting the election of pro-Awami League lawyer Abdun Nur Dulal as secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), pro-BNP lawyers on Thursday alleged that the pro-Awami League lawyers violated the tradition of the last 75 years of the SCBA through declaring him as secretary of SCBA by 'unlawful manner'.

The pro-BNP lawyers also called Abdun Nur

Dulal as 'an usurper' of the association's secretary's chair by 'unlawful manner'.

The pro-BNP lawyers came up with the remarks at a press conference held at the Law Reporters Forum on Thursday.

After 41 days into holding SCBA election, its result was declared on Wednesday night amid police guard - after scuffles and chaos broke out earlier in the day on SCBA premises between ruling Awami League-backed lawyers and pro-BNP lawyers over the recounting of votes cast for the post of secretary.

In the result, AL backed lawyers' panel Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad won in seven posts including those of president and secretary and pro-BNP lawyers' panel Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Pannel won in rest seven posts including those of assistant secretaries and treasurer.

Former additional attorney general and former SCBA secretary Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir (3,244 votes) and lawyer Md Abdun Nur Dulal (2,891 votes) were elected as president and secretary respectively.











