Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 May, 2022, 5:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BTRC removes internet data barrier

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Staff Correspondent 

Posts and Telecommu-nications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has inaugurated the unlimited internet data package and uninterrupted monthly internet package of mobile phone operators.
According to the previous announcement, unlimited data packages will be valid for one year from now on. Besides, other package is one GB per day per month.
While inaugurating this event, Mustafa Jabbar said the internet is now considered a fundamental right of citizens by all quarters at the BTRC office in Ramna on Thursday (April 28th).
The minister said that Digital Bangladesh is now visible. Its outline is now reflected in every level of society, state and individual life. It is no longer necessary to look at data from the Bureau of Statistics to measure it. It remains to be seen how much data we are using now. Since 2016, our data usage has increased by 1218 percent.
Besides, he urged the non-governmental organizations to come forward for setting up submarine cables.
In the inauguration ceremony, BTRC Director General Brigadier General Md Nasim Parvez raised the issue of this expired data package with the media.
Initially, among the unlimited data packages, we can buy 15GB packages at Grameenphone for Tk 1,099 and 5GB packages for Tk 449 where10 GB packages Tk 319 on Robi, 5 GB packages Tk 306 on Banglalink, 26 GB packages Tk 309 and 6 GB packages Tk 127 on Teletalk.
In this termless package, the price of Grameen Phone's reciprocal data will be around Tk 90, The price per GB of Banglalink is Tk 61 and price per GB of Robi Tk 31. 90. As a Significant Market Power (SMP) operator, Grameenphone will have the most expensive internet in this package where state-owned Teletalk's 6 GB internet package cost Tk 127 with Tk 21 per GB.  Teletalk's another package gives 26 GB for Tk309.
BTRC, Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder presided over the function and Vice Chairman Subrata Kumar Maitra gave a welcome address. Besides, Mobile Operators Association, AMTOB, Secretary General, Brigadier General SM Farhad (Retd.) also speaking in the occasion.  
Speaking on the occasion, Shyam Sundar Sikder said, "We recently reduced the data packages from 292 to 85 and gave instructions to the operators. In this context, in response to the call of the then Minister, Teletalk immediately announced two unlimited packages."
Thanking BTRC for taking the initiative of unlimited data pack, AMTOB, Secretary General, Brigadier General SM Farhad (Retd.) Said that telecom operators always strive to provide customer friendly and best service. Even the operators rely on technology to launch any service in the telecom sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India, Pakistan reel under heat wave
Harrasment hits people at Benapole
‘Ukraine is mortgaging itself to the United States’
Abul Kalam Azad to get Japan's second-highest civilian award
Zelensky, Putin invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Journey to sweet home gets bitter for exorbitant bus fare
US  donates more 3m Covid vax to BD
Historic May Day tomorrow


Latest News
Two killed in Hathazari road accident
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat'l Eidgah: Mayor Taposh
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat’l Eidgah: Taposh
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regain 2nd place beating Police FC 2-1
Launches on Shimulia to Banglabazar, Majhirkandi suspended
India seizes $725m assets of Xiaomi over illegal remittances
Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
Eid in Saudia Arabia Monday as Shawwal moon not sighted
Eid-ul-Fitr to be marked in Saudi Arabia on Monday
Work for the wellbeing of country: Nowfel urges labor organizations
Most Read News
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
It cannot be 'business as usual' with Putin for G20, says US
NATO obstructing political agreements between Russia and Ukraine: Lavrov
Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after 'positive discussions'
Historic May Day tomorrow
Architect of AL's development era Muhith to be laid to rest in Sylhet Sunday
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
BRACU top among BD univs in ‘THE Impact Rankings’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft