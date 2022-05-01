BTRC removes internet data barrier

Posts and Telecommu-nications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has inaugurated the unlimited internet data package and uninterrupted monthly internet package of mobile phone operators.

According to the previous announcement, unlimited data packages will be valid for one year from now on. Besides, other package is one GB per day per month.

While inaugurating this event, Mustafa Jabbar said the internet is now considered a fundamental right of citizens by all quarters at the BTRC office in Ramna on Thursday (April 28th).

The minister said that Digital Bangladesh is now visible. Its outline is now reflected in every level of society, state and individual life. It is no longer necessary to look at data from the Bureau of Statistics to measure it. It remains to be seen how much data we are using now. Since 2016, our data usage has increased by 1218 percent.

Besides, he urged the non-governmental organizations to come forward for setting up submarine cables.

In the inauguration ceremony, BTRC Director General Brigadier General Md Nasim Parvez raised the issue of this expired data package with the media.

Initially, among the unlimited data packages, we can buy 15GB packages at Grameenphone for Tk 1,099 and 5GB packages for Tk 449 where10 GB packages Tk 319 on Robi, 5 GB packages Tk 306 on Banglalink, 26 GB packages Tk 309 and 6 GB packages Tk 127 on Teletalk.

In this termless package, the price of Grameen Phone's reciprocal data will be around Tk 90, The price per GB of Banglalink is Tk 61 and price per GB of Robi Tk 31. 90. As a Significant Market Power (SMP) operator, Grameenphone will have the most expensive internet in this package where state-owned Teletalk's 6 GB internet package cost Tk 127 with Tk 21 per GB. Teletalk's another package gives 26 GB for Tk309.

BTRC, Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder presided over the function and Vice Chairman Subrata Kumar Maitra gave a welcome address. Besides, Mobile Operators Association, AMTOB, Secretary General, Brigadier General SM Farhad (Retd.) also speaking in the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shyam Sundar Sikder said, "We recently reduced the data packages from 292 to 85 and gave instructions to the operators. In this context, in response to the call of the then Minister, Teletalk immediately announced two unlimited packages."

Thanking BTRC for taking the initiative of unlimited data pack, AMTOB, Secretary General, Brigadier General SM Farhad (Retd.) Said that telecom operators always strive to provide customer friendly and best service. Even the operators rely on technology to launch any service in the telecom sector.















