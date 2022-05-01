Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 May, 2022, 5:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM offers Ctg Port for use by India's north-eastern states

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the India's northeastern states like Assam and Tripura can use Bangladesh's Chittagong seaport by strengthening the connectivity between the two neighbouring countries.
"If the connectivity is increased, the Indian northeastern states -like Assam and Tripura- can have access to the seaport in Chattogram," she said.
The premier said this when visiting Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met her at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday afternoon.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.
Hasina said an initiative has already been taken to reopen the cross-border routes which had been shut down in 1965.
During the meeting, both
of them expressed happiness at the state of the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.
Hasina said high-level visits between the two countries give impetus to carry forward the relations.
Jaishankar said the bilateral issues are being reviewed and it's progressing well.
Besides, different issues including defence  cooperation, water sharing of Kushiara and Feni Rivers, current Covid situation and impacts of Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy came up for the discussion.
Foreign Senior Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami were present. Jaishankar arrived here on a day's visit on Thursday.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India, Pakistan reel under heat wave
Harrasment hits people at Benapole
‘Ukraine is mortgaging itself to the United States’
Abul Kalam Azad to get Japan's second-highest civilian award
Zelensky, Putin invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Journey to sweet home gets bitter for exorbitant bus fare
US  donates more 3m Covid vax to BD
Historic May Day tomorrow


Latest News
Two killed in Hathazari road accident
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat'l Eidgah: Mayor Taposh
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat’l Eidgah: Taposh
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regain 2nd place beating Police FC 2-1
Launches on Shimulia to Banglabazar, Majhirkandi suspended
India seizes $725m assets of Xiaomi over illegal remittances
Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
Eid in Saudia Arabia Monday as Shawwal moon not sighted
Eid-ul-Fitr to be marked in Saudi Arabia on Monday
Work for the wellbeing of country: Nowfel urges labor organizations
Most Read News
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
It cannot be 'business as usual' with Putin for G20, says US
NATO obstructing political agreements between Russia and Ukraine: Lavrov
Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after 'positive discussions'
Historic May Day tomorrow
Architect of AL's development era Muhith to be laid to rest in Sylhet Sunday
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
BRACU top among BD univs in ‘THE Impact Rankings’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft