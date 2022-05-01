Video
Train departure delay continues in Kamalapur Station

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Staff Correspondent

Homebound people converge on Kamalapur Raiway Station with the hope of spending their Eid festival with their near and dear ones on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Homebound passengers have continued to face delays in train departures on the second day of Bangladesh Railway's services ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
The Sonar Bangla Express train was the first to leave Dhaka Kamalapur Railway Station for Chattogram on Thursday. However, it left the station a little later than the scheduled time.
The Nilsagar Express train was scheduled to depart the platform at 6:40am, but it started for Nilphamari at 8:52am, two hours behind schedule. The Chattogram-bound Mohanagar Express train also ran late.
Meanwhile, the railway authorities commissioned a Mohanganj Express train as an alternative as the northbound Rangpur Express train failed to
depart on time. However, no 'major disruption' to the train schedules has been reported so far.
"The Dhaka-bound Nilsagar Express train ran late. We started the journey to its next destination within 30 minutes after its arrival, but the train was overcrowded. That's why it took longer at different stops," said Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Aminul Islam.
He blamed the single-line metre gauge railway track for the schedule disruption of westbound trains. "We are trying our best to maintain the train schedules to make the Eid journeys easier and more comfortable," he added.
At least 18 trains left the station on different routes by 10:30am on Thursday. As many as 118 trains are scheduled to leave the station on the second day.


