5 Dhaka College students placed on 2-day remand

Five students of Dhaka College were placed on a two-day remand each by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed over killing of Nahid Hasan during recent violence at New Market.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter passed the order after Md Tariqul Alam Jewel, Inspector of Detective Branch of police, produced the students before the court with a seven-day remand.

The remanded students are Abdul Kaiyum, a student of Accounting department, Palash and Irfan, both from Social Science department, Foysal from the Bangla department and Junayed from Islamic History department of Dhaka College.

In the remand prayer, the IO said all the five along with several others were directly involved with the killing of Nahid. So, they need to be remanded to find out vital clues about the murder and whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offence.

The defence lawyers for the suspects claimed they were regular students of good background who were arrested based on vague suspicions and asked for the remand petition to be scrapped.

"If remand is granted, their student lives and careers will be ruined," they argued.

The lawyers also submitted separate petitions, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.

Hearing of both sides, the court rejected the defence pleas and placed the five on remand.

A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested five students of Dhaka College, including Kaiyum, from different parts of the capital in the sensational murder case.

The arrested five student's people took part in the attack from the front. All of them had locally-made weapons, police said.

Nahid Mia was beaten up and hacked during clashes between Dhaka College students and shopkeepers in New Market area on April 19.

Nahid died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital that night.

It is learned that Nahid was the eldest among three siblings. He chose the path of income at the age of 10 due to his family's financial crisis. He was then working in a clothing store. The last job he started was as a delivery man in a courier service.

Police subsequently registered four cases against 1,400 people in connection with the clashes.

The DB is investigating the murder cases, while police are investigating the others.

Shopkeepers alleged that the students were beaten up as they had refused to foot the bill at an eatery.

Multiple media reports, after assessing CCTV footage of the incident, also confirmed the identities of the perpetrators, who are members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student affiliate of the ruling Awami League. However, Dhaka College does not have a BCL committee.

Mokbul Hossain, a former president of the BNP's New Market Unit, was also arrested in connection with the clashes. Along with him 23 other BNP men named in the case face charges of inciting violence, rioting, arson and obstructing police.











