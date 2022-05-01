Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 May, 2022, 5:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

New Market Clash

5 Dhaka College students placed on 2-day remand

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 357
Court Correspondent

Five students of Dhaka College were placed on a two-day remand each by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed over killing of Nahid Hasan during recent violence at New Market.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter passed the order after Md Tariqul Alam Jewel, Inspector of Detective Branch of police, produced the students before the court with a seven-day remand.
The  remanded students are  Abdul Kaiyum, a student of Accounting department, Palash and Irfan, both from Social Science department, Foysal from the Bangla department and Junayed from Islamic History department of Dhaka College.
 In the remand prayer, the IO said all the five along with several others were directly involved with the killing of Nahid. So, they need to be remanded to find out vital clues about the murder and whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offence.
The defence lawyers for the suspects claimed they were regular students of good background who were arrested based on vague suspicions and asked for the remand petition to be scrapped.
"If remand is granted, their student lives and careers will be ruined," they argued.
 The lawyers also submitted separate petitions, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.
Hearing of   both sides, the court rejected the defence pleas and placed the five on remand.
A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested five students of Dhaka College, including Kaiyum, from different parts of the capital in the sensational murder case.
The arrested five student's people took part in the attack from the front. All of them had locally-made weapons, police said.
Nahid Mia was beaten up and hacked during clashes between Dhaka College students and shopkeepers in New Market area on April 19.
Nahid died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital that night.
It is learned that Nahid was the eldest among three siblings. He chose the path of income at the age of 10 due to his family's financial crisis. He was then working in a clothing store. The last job he started was as a delivery man in a courier service.
Police subsequently registered four cases against 1,400 people in connection with the clashes.
The DB is investigating the murder cases, while police are investigating the others.
Shopkeepers alleged that the students were beaten up as they had refused to foot the bill at an eatery.
Police subsequently registered four cases against 1,400 people in connection with the clashes.
Multiple media reports, after assessing CCTV footage of the incident, also confirmed the identities of the perpetrators, who are members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student affiliate of the ruling Awami League. However, Dhaka College does not have a BCL committee.
Mokbul Hossain, a former president of the BNP's New Market Unit, was also arrested in connection with the clashes. Along with him 23 other BNP men named in the case face charges of inciting violence, rioting, arson and obstructing police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India, Pakistan reel under heat wave
Harrasment hits people at Benapole
‘Ukraine is mortgaging itself to the United States’
Abul Kalam Azad to get Japan's second-highest civilian award
Zelensky, Putin invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Journey to sweet home gets bitter for exorbitant bus fare
US  donates more 3m Covid vax to BD
Historic May Day tomorrow


Latest News
Two killed in Hathazari road accident
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat'l Eidgah: Mayor Taposh
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat’l Eidgah: Taposh
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regain 2nd place beating Police FC 2-1
Launches on Shimulia to Banglabazar, Majhirkandi suspended
India seizes $725m assets of Xiaomi over illegal remittances
Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
Eid in Saudia Arabia Monday as Shawwal moon not sighted
Eid-ul-Fitr to be marked in Saudi Arabia on Monday
Work for the wellbeing of country: Nowfel urges labor organizations
Most Read News
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
It cannot be 'business as usual' with Putin for G20, says US
NATO obstructing political agreements between Russia and Ukraine: Lavrov
Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after 'positive discussions'
Historic May Day tomorrow
Architect of AL's development era Muhith to be laid to rest in Sylhet Sunday
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
BRACU top among BD univs in ‘THE Impact Rankings’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft