Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 May, 2022, 5:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Relocate police station from Tetultola: PM

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 380

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the relocation of the police station that was to be built on the Tetultola ground in Dhaka's Kalabagan, allowing it to remain a playground for local children.
The prime minister's instructions on the matter were announced by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday.
The fate of the field became a hot topic of discussion when a local mother and activist, Syed Ratna, and her son, Kamal, were detained by police for 13 hours as they were protesting the building of the police station.
The field was occasionally used as a playground but was owned by the police, the home minister said after calling the media to his office at 2:30pm on Thursday.
However, as there are no other fields nearby where children can play or entertain themselves, the prime minister has ordered that the location will remain under the purview of the police, but no construction will be done on it.
Asked where the new police station would be built, the home minister responded that it will be decided at a later date.
Several notable public
figures, including Khushi Kabir, lawyer Syeda Rizawana Hasan, architect Iqbal Habib and Sangeeta Imam, had met with the home minister on Wednesday to request the Tetultola ground be allowed to remain as it was.
"We've asked the minister to stop the construction work. He said he would inform the police commissioner about the matter," Khushi said after the meeting.
But, the home minister said after the meeting: "The so-called Tentultola ground was never a playground. It was an abandoned property under the public works ministry.
"We've heard that children used to play here. People used to socialise here. Now many things are being said about the place."
He said a permanent place instead of a rented building for a police station was important for the force.
"Police are facing trouble working in rented buildings."
"The public must understand that their sentiment will grow against us if we cannot ensure their security."
The district authorities designated the place for the police station after consulting local public representatives following the home ministry's request, the home minister had said.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India, Pakistan reel under heat wave
Harrasment hits people at Benapole
‘Ukraine is mortgaging itself to the United States’
Abul Kalam Azad to get Japan's second-highest civilian award
Zelensky, Putin invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Journey to sweet home gets bitter for exorbitant bus fare
US  donates more 3m Covid vax to BD
Historic May Day tomorrow


Latest News
Two killed in Hathazari road accident
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat'l Eidgah: Mayor Taposh
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat’l Eidgah: Taposh
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regain 2nd place beating Police FC 2-1
Launches on Shimulia to Banglabazar, Majhirkandi suspended
India seizes $725m assets of Xiaomi over illegal remittances
Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
Eid in Saudia Arabia Monday as Shawwal moon not sighted
Eid-ul-Fitr to be marked in Saudi Arabia on Monday
Work for the wellbeing of country: Nowfel urges labor organizations
Most Read News
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
It cannot be 'business as usual' with Putin for G20, says US
NATO obstructing political agreements between Russia and Ukraine: Lavrov
Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after 'positive discussions'
Historic May Day tomorrow
Architect of AL's development era Muhith to be laid to rest in Sylhet Sunday
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
BRACU top among BD univs in ‘THE Impact Rankings’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft