Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 May, 2022, 5:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

No Covid death for eighth day in a row

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent  

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 for the eighth day in a row in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally remained at 29,127. Some 19 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,952,644.  
Besides, 363 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,884,820 and overall recovery rate at 97.04 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  0.41 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.96 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 4,622 samples.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Namaz-e-Janaza of former mayor of Gazipur and BNP leader MA Mannan
Footpath vendors doing brisk business ahead of Eid
No Covid death for eighth day in a row
Bashundhara Group MD assures all out support for Baitul Mukarram Mosque
Jatrabari Explosion After parents,daughter dies
Khokon, Shyamol elected members of BNP executive body
German Ambassador misquotes us: Fakhrul
Journo Shahed Chy's mother passes away


Latest News
Two killed in Hathazari road accident
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat'l Eidgah: Mayor Taposh
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat’l Eidgah: Taposh
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regain 2nd place beating Police FC 2-1
Launches on Shimulia to Banglabazar, Majhirkandi suspended
India seizes $725m assets of Xiaomi over illegal remittances
Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
Eid in Saudia Arabia Monday as Shawwal moon not sighted
Eid-ul-Fitr to be marked in Saudi Arabia on Monday
Work for the wellbeing of country: Nowfel urges labor organizations
Most Read News
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
It cannot be 'business as usual' with Putin for G20, says US
NATO obstructing political agreements between Russia and Ukraine: Lavrov
Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after 'positive discussions'
Historic May Day tomorrow
Architect of AL's development era Muhith to be laid to rest in Sylhet Sunday
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
BRACU top among BD univs in ‘THE Impact Rankings’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft