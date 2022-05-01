Nirbaan’s maiden solo ‘Bishade’ releases on May 7

Video
Sunday, 1 May, 2022, 5:20 AM
Home City News

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 330
Observer desk

Alternative rock band Nirbaan's first solo "Bishade" is going to be released on May 7.
Nirbaan started its journey in 2019 as a joint effort of the vocal of the band Papon and the guitarist Rafsan.  Papon was the vocal of 'Lostway' before the formation of Nirban while Rafsan played guitar for 'Blood n Wine'.  Drummer Tuhin joined from the band 'Screech' and bassist Mushfique worked for 'Scarecrow'.
Famous music director Nomon nMn is the audio producer of the song 'Bishade' whilst Bakhtier Hossain directed the music video.
The launching event of the song will be held at the Farmgate outlet of the Heavy Metal T-shirt at 7:00pm. The song will be released on the Toutube channel of 'Nirbaan'.



