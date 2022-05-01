Video
Journos call for ending hassles of passport seekers

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Journalist leaders urged the government to ease the suffering of getting a passport, saying it is the right of every citizen.
They made the call at an Iftar party organised by the Passport and Immigration Reporters Forum (PIRF) at a restaurant in the capital's Paltan on Thursday.
Speaking at the programme, Saiful Alam, editor of Jugantar and former president of the National Press Club, said that every citizen needs to have a passport. But, it's important to get passports without a hassle.
PIRF is working as a bridge between the passport seekers and the department by pointing out various inconsistencies of the authorities concerned, said Shafiqul Karim ex-resident of Dhaka Reporters Unity.
President of PIRF Ashaduzzaman presided over the function while General Secretary Ataur Rahman conducted it.
Farid Hossain, editor of UNB, Akhtar Hossain, general secretary of Dhaka Journalists Union, Manoj Kanti Roy, former managing editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Nazrul Islam Mithu, president of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), Asaduzzaman Biku, general secretary of Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) and Razu Ahmed, former general secretary of DRU were also present on the occasion.     -UNB


