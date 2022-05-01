Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 May, 2022, 5:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Nat’l Press Club, Yashoda  Hospital sign MoU

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Staff Correspondent

National Press Club recently signed a MoU with Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, India. Under this MoU, from now on, members of the National Press Club and their families will get advanced medical services at Yashoda Hospital at a fixed discount. In addition, members of Press Club will be provided free pickup and drop off from Hyderabad Airport by the hospital authority as well as assistance with visa extensions, hotel rentals and doctor's appointments on a priority basis.
Elias Khan, General Secretary of the National Press Club and Md Shahinur Rahman, Bangladesh Country Manager of Yashoda Hospital has signed this MoU agreement.
Shahinur Rahman, Country Manager, Yashoda Hospital, said that the direct flight from Dhaka to Hyderabad has made it easier for Bangladeshi patients to get world class treatment. For those who have been suffering for treatment in other cities of India so far, it has become easier to get all kinds of modern treatment.
He also said that Yashoda Hospital is the pioneer of modern medicine in India. The 2400-bed hospital has been continuously providing modern treatment for more than 30 years. At present there are three units of Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. These are located at Samajigura, Secunderabad and Malakpet.
In every unit of this hospital, a Bengali translator will be at the assistance to solve the language problems for Bangladeshi patients. People will return to country after completing their treatment in less time than any other hospital in India.
The Hyderabad city is known as the largest Film City (Ramoji Flim City) in the world. For food lovers, there is the world-famous Paradise Biryani as saying Hyderabad biryani.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NGO officer killed in Khulna road crash
Man stabbed dead in Ctg
1 held in drug case in city
200 shops burnt to ashes in Chowmuhani
IVAC facilitating applicants ahead of Eid
Teen rapes minor girl in Gaibandha
Ctg youth who dreamt of becoming a cricketer commits suicide
Army chief returns home after US visit


Latest News
Two killed in Hathazari road accident
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat'l Eidgah: Mayor Taposh
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat’l Eidgah: Taposh
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regain 2nd place beating Police FC 2-1
Launches on Shimulia to Banglabazar, Majhirkandi suspended
India seizes $725m assets of Xiaomi over illegal remittances
Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
Eid in Saudia Arabia Monday as Shawwal moon not sighted
Eid-ul-Fitr to be marked in Saudi Arabia on Monday
Work for the wellbeing of country: Nowfel urges labor organizations
Most Read News
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
It cannot be 'business as usual' with Putin for G20, says US
NATO obstructing political agreements between Russia and Ukraine: Lavrov
Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after 'positive discussions'
Historic May Day tomorrow
Architect of AL's development era Muhith to be laid to rest in Sylhet Sunday
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
BRACU top among BD univs in ‘THE Impact Rankings’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft