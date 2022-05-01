Nat’l Press Club, Yashoda  Hospital sign MoU

National Press Club recently signed a MoU with Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, India. Under this MoU, from now on, members of the National Press Club and their families will get advanced medical services at Yashoda Hospital at a fixed discount. In addition, members of Press Club will be provided free pickup and drop off from Hyderabad Airport by the hospital authority as well as assistance with visa extensions, hotel rentals and doctor's appointments on a priority basis.

Elias Khan, General Secretary of the National Press Club and Md Shahinur Rahman, Bangladesh Country Manager of Yashoda Hospital has signed this MoU agreement.

Shahinur Rahman, Country Manager, Yashoda Hospital, said that the direct flight from Dhaka to Hyderabad has made it easier for Bangladeshi patients to get world class treatment. For those who have been suffering for treatment in other cities of India so far, it has become easier to get all kinds of modern treatment.

He also said that Yashoda Hospital is the pioneer of modern medicine in India. The 2400-bed hospital has been continuously providing modern treatment for more than 30 years. At present there are three units of Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. These are located at Samajigura, Secunderabad and Malakpet.

In every unit of this hospital, a Bengali translator will be at the assistance to solve the language problems for Bangladeshi patients. People will return to country after completing their treatment in less time than any other hospital in India.

