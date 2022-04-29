Samrat’s bail prayer rejected

A Dhaka court on Thursday again rejected the bail prayer of former Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 rejected the bail prayer. On April 13, the court denied bail to Samrat in the case.

Earlier, he secured bail in drugs case on April 11 and in an arms case and a money laundering case on April 10.

On October 6 in 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla.

RAB later raided his Kakrail office on that day. Huge quantities of foreign liquor, pistols and two hides of kangaroo were seized from his office. He was later sentenced by a mobile court to six months in prison under the Wildlife Conservation Act and was sent to jail the same day.

Samrat has been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital since 24 November last year.

On October 7, Abdul Khaleque, Deputy Assistant Director of RAB-1 filed two cases against Samrat at Ramna Police Station under the Arms and the Narcotics Act. Arman was also made accused in the narcotic case.









