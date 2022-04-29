Video
3 labourers killed in N'ganj truck crash

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

Three labourers have been killed in a collision between two trucks in Narayanganj's Rupganj.
The accident occurred in the Zindapark area on the Dhaka-Gazipur Bypass Road early on Thursday morning, said Sub-Inspector Md Fariduzzaman of Gazipur's Naojor Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Abdul Majid, 45, Shahidul Islam, 50, and Md Ayed, 45, who harvested paddy as seasonal labourers. The three were natives of Joypurhat's Shikta village.
"The labourers had finished up some work in Cumilla last night and boarded a tin-laden truck to return home," said Fariduzzaman.
     - bdnews24.com


