

Growing demand for tickets,irregularities grip Bangladesh Railway



It has been rather disturbing to witness as thousands of people continues to crowd the Kamalapur Railway Station ticket counters for hours on end , hoping to book a berth to their desired towns and villages. Most of those who had spent sleepless nights waiting in line for tickets did not even get a decent Chair Coach ticket, let alone avail an AC berth ticket.



However, Bangladesh Railway started selling advance train tickets for Eid from April 23. Fifty per cent of the tickets were made available online while the remaining had been planned to be sold at the railway station ticket counters. All online tickets were reportedly sold out within the first five minutes on Monday, inviting the crisis to erupt.



Unable to book a ticket online, thousands crowded all five railway stations in Dhaka, including Kamalapur Railway Station, but most of them did not get the needed ticket even after standing in queue for 2 to 3 days.



The railway authorities should have anticipated the crisis in advance when all online tickets were sold within the first few minutes on Monday. In addition, ticket counters should have been instructed and managed accordingly.



In the black market, a Tk 1,000 BR AC Cabin ticket is being sold for Tk 3,500 ahead of the Eid. This is simply unacceptable.



However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a member of a gang selling train tickets in the black market, at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district. But our expectation from the RAB was to prove its vigilance and efficiency more in the capital city.



We have enough reasons to suspect that the black marketing syndicate has a deep rooted link with online ticket buyers. It is time to track and arrest the online culprits who have been aiding the ticket black marketing syndicate.



Apart from black marketing of tickets, it has been alleged that tickets of berths booked in the name of VIPs senior officials of Ministry of Railways and Railway Department are being sold from the counter of Kamalapur Railway Station.



This is a serious allegation in need of a prompt investigation. If the accusation is found to be correct, so-called 'VIP senior officials' must be reprimanded accordingly.



Thousands of people suffer every year due to shortage of tickets and mismanagements in the rail ticket selling system. The government should instruct the railway authorities to abide by the rules in order to prevent passengers' harassment. It should also take necessary steps to ensure that holidaymakers get their tickets at a fair price.



In conclusion, given the growing demand for train tickets before every Eid, it is crucial to focus more on capacity building.

