Gift to the homeless people

Dear Sir

Homelessness is one of the biggest issues facing Bangladesh, of that there is no doubt. But it is an issue that the current administration is well aware of and has indeed taken meaningful measures in the recent past to combat.



One of the more prominent of such measures being the Ashrayan-2 project, which is set to give tens of thousands of families a place to call their own this Eid-ul-Fitr. Each unit under the Ashrayan-2 initiative are equipped with a kitchen, a toilet, and a balcony. Each unit costs Tk330,000 with the inclusion of any and all taxes. The first phase of the project, which was launched on January 23, 2021, saw the government providing close to 64,000 such houses, while almost 54,000 more were provided in the second phase. This is the kind of pro-people action that we expect from our government.



There are far too many in our nation without homes, and housing projects are few and far between. We hope that the government will further extend the project and facilitate more homeless people.



Anik Ahmed

Over email