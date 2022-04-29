

Importance of celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr



Eid-ul-Fitr means the day of breaking the fast. After a long month of fasting, the Muslim community observes the day with great joy, including performing religious duties. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the 1st day of the month of Shawwal at the end of the month of Ramadan. On this day the followers of Islam wear new clothes. They gather at the Eidgah or in the mosque to say Eid prayers. Eid is the biggest festival for the Muslim community in the world.



According to Islamic scholars, Eidal-Fitr is not only a religious ritual but also has a significant and far-reaching role. Eid-ul-Fitr is recognized as a unique example of overcoming personal, family, social values and economic divisions and building equality. With the pure joy of Eid, all the hatred and enmity of the human mind is washed away and the inner soul of the people is cleansed.



Any festival takes people from the narrow confines of daily life to the larger realm of reunion. Eid, one of the major religious festivals of the Muslim community, is no exception. The word Eid literally means joy. We all know that happiness increases when it is shared and grief is also reduced through sharing each other.



In Eid prayers, rich and poor, small and big, owner-worker, teacher-student, white-black, educated-uneducated, people of all classes and professions say Eid prayers together in Eidgah or mosque. They embraceeach other. It is said that the festival of Eid eliminates discrimination among all classes of people.



Like other festivals, Eid has a special effect on the social context. This is not a strict religious festival but the festival ofa reunion. It eliminates the differences and makes people more dutiful to each other. In the political and social context of the world; in today's turbulent times, there is no way to deny the great significance of embracing one another, forgetting all differences.



The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr brings some relief in a society of inequality and discrimination. The rich pay zakat, fitra and sadaqah to the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr. Poor and helpless people get the zakat and fitra which brings them some financial solvency on the day of Eid. Through this, they can spend the day in a festive mood with the family. Rich people, on the other hand, are happy to give some of their wealth to the poor in society.



The social significance of Eid-ul-Fitr is immense. As human beings, we all live in a society or a state. But everyone has a different opinion or thought. There are differences in our political ideology, customs, rituals and practices that relate to our daily lives and the relationships among us. It poisons and pushes them away from each other - creating social conflict. Eid-ul-Fitr unites us, overcoming all these filths of life, forgetting all differences. Creates a sense of unity and solidarity among us.



It is further said that Eid-ul-Fitr binds people in the bonds of brotherhood, turns enmity into friendship, strengthens the bonds of kinship and promotes social equality. This day is therefore celebrated by all, rich and poor alike. They greet each other and exchange opinions. They visit their neighbour's house and look after them. They also search for their near and dear ones. They entertain each other with good food. The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr is more socially important in rural and small towns but it creates less harmony due to the differences between the urban dwellers in the capital or big cities.



Pleasure and entertainment are essential elements of human life. People's minds are thrilled by the pleasant environment through entertainment. In this way, they always get a chance to stay mentally fresh and alive. And the most important source of healthy entertainment for people is the Eid festival.



In the formality of the Eid festival, people forget their sorrows and rejoice. The festival is a joyous expression of the social consciousness of the people. Without the festival, everyone in society cannot come together. There is no substitute for social festivities to create beautiful relationships among people. Thus the social significance of the Eid festival is deep and wide.



Socially, Eid-ul-Fitr reminds us of embracing people from all walks of life as well as sharing the festival with the poor, disadvantaged, distressed, orphans, neglected and marginalized. Through this social cohesion, friendship and harmony are increased. Hence, the Eid festival plays a helpful role in creating social capital.



Eid means embracing people of all communities, forgetting all differences and enmities. Pushing away all kinds of narrowness and adopting all people. However, due to the orthodoxy of some people, the true dignity and ideals of Islam have been tarnished today. We have to realize the absolute truth that religion is not a fixed object like an unmovable stone.



At the same time, we must be careful that religious fanaticism does not hamper the great ideals of brotherhood. Rather, the only way to salvation in this world is to expand brotherhood and build unity among the people of other communities overcoming the narrow fence of communalism.Eid means joy. This joy reaches everyone's house. Everyone's life became happy. Everyone participates in this festival. There is boundless joy in spreading oneself among all. Eid is a festival of harmony.



We hope that the Eid-ul-Fitr festival will do much to heal the wounds that have been inflicted on families and society due to the Corona pandemic, which has been raging for more than two years. We firmly believe that the Eid festival will play a helpful role in building a beautiful and balanced society as a medium of our religious and social consciousness by removing all injustices from society.

Matiur Rahman is a researcher

and development worker











