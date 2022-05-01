

Significance of the glorious Lailatul Qadr in Islam



This night of Ramadan is the most dignified and beloved night in the sight of Allah Almighty and it has been declared in the Qur'an that this glorious night is better than a thousand months as a special gift from Allah to the UmmahMuhammadi (PBUH). On the night of Qadr, Allah's mercy is showered in innumerable streams. On this night so many angels of mercy descended on the earth that a unique peace prevailed on the earth till dawn.



The Muslim community waits for this night by fasting Ramadan. Therefore, the importance of Lailatul Qadr in Islam is immense. Fasting Muslims are desperate to be considered a servant of Allah on this night. In the Qur'an, there is a complete Surah Al-Qadr with the unique status of Lailat al-Qadr.



Its importance can be felt from this Surah. On this night, Qur'an was revealed to the world from Lauhe Mahfuz and therefore, tonight is better than a thousand months (83 years and 4 months). On that night a party of angels led by Jibraeel (AS) landed in the dust.



It is well known to all that Ramadan is the best month of the Arabic Hijri year. One of the reasons for this is that the Qur'an, the provision of guidance for mankind, was revealed this month. Qur'an said, "Ramadan is the month in which the Qur'an was revealed, which is a guide for mankind and a clear sign of the right path and the standard of truth and falsehood" (Surat al-Baqara, 185) i.e. this Holy Book was revealed not only for Muslims, but also for all the mankind.



Not only the Al-Qur'an, the Prophet (PBUH) said, "From the beginning of the world to the end, all the books that Allah has sent down to the Holy Prophets have been sent down in the month of Ramadan." Qur'an further said, "Surely I have revealed this (book) on a dignified night. Do you know what that dignified night is? This glorious night is better than a thousand months"(Surah Al-Qadr: 1-3).



Due to the revelation of the Holy Qur'an this month, Ramadan has so much dignity and respect. Al-Qur'an is the greatest mercy and blessing given by Allah. Qur'an has said, "This Qur'an is taught by Allah, the Most Merciful" (Surah Ar-Rahman 102). Jibraeel (PBUH) used to teach the Qur'an to the Prophet (PBUH) every night in the month of Ramadan (Bukhari and Muslim).



According to another narration of Hazrat Fatima (RA), HazratJibraeel (AS) used to recite the Qur'an to the Prophet (PBUH) once a year in the month of Ramadan. But twice in the year of his death he presented the Qur'an to the Prophet (PBUH). Therefore, the dignity of Ramadan is due to the Qur'an. Al-Qur'an's clear declaration that the Qur'an was revealed on Lailat al-Qadr in the month of Ramadan.



The Prophet (PBUH) said, "Whoever stands for worship this night for the sake of faith and reward, all his past sins will be forgiven" (Bukhari). In another hadith, the Prophet (PBUH) said, "The month of Ramadaan has come to you. There is a night in this month which is better than a thousand months. Whoever is deprived of this night, he will be deprived of all welfare and blessings. No one is deprived of its welfare except the unfortunate ones"(Ibn Majah).



In another hadith, HazratAnas (RA) has narrated, Rasul (PBUH) said, "On the night of Qadr, HazratJibraeel (AS) descended into the world with a group of angels. They pray for all the people who are engaged in worship while standing or sitting that night" (Bayhaqi).



LailatulQadr is also called LailatulHakam or the night of decision and LailatulTaqdir or the night of destiny. It is known from the hadith narrated by Hazrat Abdullah Ibn Abbas (RA) that the level of life, death, sustenance and rainfall of a person is determined in Lailatul Qadr. Even during the next Hajj the shadow script of the decision regarding the number of pilgrims etc. is given to the angels. The decision of destiny is entrusted to the angels on the night of Lailat al-Qadr"(Ruhul Ma'ani in Tafsir).



There is no fixed or specific date for Lailatul Qadr and many people think that 27th Ramadan is the night of LailatulQadr. In fact, this idea is not correct at all, the Prophet (PBUH) never said that the night of 27th Ramadaan is the night of Qadr.



However, any night from 21st Ramadan to 29th Ramadan can be Shabe Kadar. Regarding the date of Lailatul Qadr, the Prophet (PBUH) said, I have been shown LailatulQadr, then I have forgotten it. So you will look for it in the odd nights of the last ten nights. (Bukhari, Hadith No. 709). The Prophet (PBUH) further said, 'In the last ten days of Ramadaan, seek the Night of Power' (Muslim, Hadith No. 1169). Once Hazrat Ubayda (RA) when the Prophet (PBUH) asked about the night of Lailat al-Qadr, the Prophet (PBUH) said to him: Look for the nights of the last ten days of Ramadaan. (Bukhari, Hadith No: 2017).



HazratRasoolullah (PBUH) said, if anyone wants to look for LailatulQadr, he should look for it in the last ten nights of Ramadan. (Muslim, Hadith No. 823).



Therefore, the nights of 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th of Ramadan should be given more importance. So from this discussion, it is understood that there are different opinions about the night of Qadr and there is mercy and blessing of Allah Ta'ala behind not having a specific date. Ulamaye Keram said that this will increase the desire of people to seek Lailatul Qadr on odd nights and Muslims will be able to worship more and more.



This night has been named as Lailat al-Qadr because the good deeds done by the believer on this night are accepted by Allah and he is entitled to the highest status. Since this night is better than a thousand months, it is reasonable to name this night Lailatul Qadr. As the most honorable book, Al-Quran, was revealed on this night, this night can be termed as Qadr or the night of supreme dignity. According to Hazrat Sahl Ibn Abdullah, "This night has been named as Lailat al-Qadr or the Night of Judgment because Allah Almighty decides the amount of mercy to be showered on His servants on this night.



The Prophet (PBUH) said, "Whoever worships the Night of Power with faith in the hope of salvation in the Hereafter, Allah will forgive him all his previous sins" (Bukhari). The Prophet (PBUH) used to wake up his family at night for the purpose of worship, and so did the Sahabah.



Therefore, we should also follow the Prophet (PBUH) and recite the Qur'an more and more during this month of revelation. Hazrat Ayesha (RA) narrates, "I once asked the Prophet (SAW), if I get Lailatul Qadr, will I pray? He said, "Allahumma innaka afuun tuhibbul afwa fa'fu anni." i.e, O Allah! You are sublime, forgiving. You love to forgive, forgive me. Let us all use this great night to worship, repent to Allah, seek forgiveness from past sins and purify our lives.

Md Zillur Rahaman,

Banker and Columnist











