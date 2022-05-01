

Coordinated efforts needed to stop child marriage



Due to insecurity, poverty, etc, the tendency of child marriage is already high in the char areas. This rate has increased during the Covid period. According to a report published by Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey 2016-17 in January last year, the rate of child marriage before the age of 18 is 59 per cent. On the other hand, according to the UNICEF survey, the rate of child marriage is 51 per cent. For this reason, the rate of child marriage among 15-16-year-olds in the country is estimated to be between 51 and 59 per cent.



One of the long-term negative effects of Covid on society is the problems caused by child marriage. To stop child marriage, girls from poor families should also be given scholarships for education and media awareness programs should be increased. Girls who are victims of child marriage will be at health risk. Maternal and infant mortality will increase. Above all, the country will lag in achieving SDGs.



Even for an adult expectant mother, where more nutritious food than usual and enough attention, care and love from family members, especially her spouse, is needed, adolescents spend their days in disrespect and neglect. On the other hand, with the difficult task of carrying a child, the responsibility of the family also falls on her shoulders. However, a teenager needs adequate nutritious food for the development of the body and mind.



But due to child marriage, sixty-five percent of adolescents of the country are not given a chance to develop their body and intellect and their families are physically and mentally crippling a large part of the female population by crushing them under the pressure of premature motherhood and fulfilling various responsibilities of the family.



This infirmity is a huge obstacle in the way of women's empowerment, as their families do not understand, nor does society. Even those who have the power and responsibility to stop child marriage are not fulfilling their responsibility. If the parents understood, they would not have been busy marrying girls without developing them.



The Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs, a multi-sectoral project to prevent violence against women, is overseeing the prevention of all forms of violence against women in child marriage. Deputy Commissioners of each district are monitoring child marriage. This surveillance is carried out from the union to the Upazila and district level. Data from these fields do not show that child marriage is on the rise. The number of calls to the government's helpline number (109) has increased a lot.



According to a survey report, parents who have given up or are thinking about child marriage think that this Covid situation may be prolonged. This will prolong the economic crisis, so if the girl has the opportunity to marry, it is better to give. Prevention of child marriage has become a major challenge due to the increase in violence against women and sexual harassment.



With child marriage comes a vicious cycle of population growth, female reproductive health, neonatal mortality, child nutrition, education, and development. Families that are prone to child marriage are reluctant to invest in girls' education. They think of the girl as a temporary guest. The girls can study because the government has provided stipends. At one stage dowry began to prevail over stipend. It is heard in the village that dowry is not required if married at a young age. The amount of dowry also increases with age. However, there are more instances of girls being tortured or sent back to their father's house than dowry even after going to the in-laws' house.



With child marriage, these start to go around like a vicious cycle. If a girl gets married at a young age, she does not have the right to have her own opinion. The government should survey child marriage and sort out the plan based on accurate information. Otherwise, success will not come. According to the law, in the case of child marriage, there is a provision to punish the guilty.



According to the Child Marriage Prohibition Rules, 2018, in case of rape, abduction, forced marriage or sexual intercourse in case of a girl below 18 years of age, marriage with the rapist or abductor cannot be allowed. It is doubtful how far these messages are reaching the people. The verification committee will have to go to the court and collect whether the application is being made or not. Then the image of abuse can be found. It is also doubtful whether the parents would like to take the risk of going to court with such an application in the case. They think it is easier to get married in secret.



Social security must be increased. Sexual harassment must be stopped by enforcing strict laws. We need to build confidence in getting justice in case of crime, we also need to make the process easier. To prevent child marriage, an action plan has to be taken keeping in view the disaster like Corona. Most importantly, social awareness needs to be raised to make girls self-reliant.



In Bangladesh, 59 percent of girls get married before 18 years and 22 percent before 15 years. Bangladesh ranks fourth in child marriage. But the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a 13 percent increase in child marriages in the country, the highest in 25 years.



An estimated 5 million girls worldwide are at risk of child marriage and 1 million girls who are victims of child marriage are at risk of childbearing. More than 200,000 girls in South Asia are at risk of child marriage.



Due to the lockdown, a devastating effect fall on employment, the economy, mental health and social order (especially where social security is limited). So while the rich nations have the power to overcome the economic crisis caused by the lockdown, how far the low and middle-income states can survive in this reality is a difficult question.



According to experts, Bangladesh is going through the most difficult time due to corona infection. The health sector has been plagued by infections and inadequate medical care. To improve the quality of family planning services for marginalized people, integrated initiatives should be taken at the level of Union Parishad.

Hiren Pandit is a researcher and columnist

















