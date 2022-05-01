

Russia’s threat of a nuclear war utterly irresponsible



The impact was enormous! Seventy-seven years on, it still sends a chill down the spine of people everywhere when they think about it. The two blasts had killed an estimated 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 people in Nagasaki. Many of those who survived suffered from leukemia, other cancers and many terrible side effects from the radiation over the years following the bombing.



The first blast of a uranium bomb over Hiroshima on August 6 in 1945 razed and burned around 70 percent of all buildings and caused an estimated 140,000 deaths. Three days later, the second blast of a slightly larger plutonium bomb over Nagasaki leveled 6.7 square km. of the city and killed 74,000 people. Ground temperatures reached 4,000 degree C and radioactive rain poured down.



In an article published on its website, ICAN gave a frightening description of the extent of the damage in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It was so widespread that it made almost impossible to provide aid. In Hiroshima, 90 percent of physicians and nurses were killed or injured; 42 of 45 hospitals were rendered non-functional and 70 percent of victims had combined injuries, in most cases, severe burns.



All the dedicated burn beds around the world would be insufficient to care for the survivors of a single nuclear bomb blast on any city. In Hiroshima and Nagasaki, most victims died without any care to lessen their suffering. And the tragedy was this that some of those who entered the cities after the bombings to provide assistance to the victims also died from the radiation.



The long-term effects of a nuclear bombing are dreadful. It takes just about 10 seconds for the fireball from a nuclear explosion to reach its maximum size but the effects last for decades and span across generations. Five to six years after the bombings, incidence of leukemia increased noticeably among the survivors; and even after a decade, survivors suffered from thyroid, breast, lung and other cancers at higher than normal rates.



The world hasn't forgotten the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki even after 77 years because of the enormity of its impact -- especially the damage it caused in terms of human lives and also the infrastructures of the two cities. Virtually, the two blasts of the atomic bombs almost wiped out Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the twinkling of an eye. The bombs delivered a massive blow to human civilization and the progress of mankind.



Despite the dreadful impact of an explosion of atomic bomb, Russia has repeatedly issued nuclear threats in its unprovoked war against Ukraine. Knowing completely well the scale of devastations a nuclear bomb can cause, Kremlin has been talking about the possibility of a nuclear conflict right since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an utterly irresponsible manner creating tensions around the world.



The United States, another country with a large stockpile of nuclear weapons, invaded several countries in last half a century -- Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan -- but never raised the possibility of a nuclear war. The US stayed in Vietnam and most recently in Afghanistan located at the crossroads of Central and South Asia for as long as up to 20 years losing many US soldiers and treasures but talk of a nuclear war had never been part of the American rhetoric.



But only after a few days into the war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert creating alarm and unease around the world. In an escalation of tensions, Putin ordered his defense minister and the chief of the military's general staff to put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces in a "special regime of combat duty," signaling the possibility of launching nuclear weapons if warranted.



Russia invaded a neighboring country with no nuclear weapons. However, it has reportedly the largest stockpile of nuclear warheads. So, when Putin put his nuclear deterrent forces on alert, it sent a shockwave through the world. Ukraine's several Western allies have nuclear weapons but they never talked about their readiness or possible use during a conflict. Prior to taking this measure, Putin told senior officials at a meeting that leading NATO powers had made "aggressive statements."



However, no statement of any NATO country ever mentioned about the requirement of readiness of nuclear warheads or the possibility of launching any nuclear attack against any nation. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a defensive military alliance. As per their treaty obligations, they will respond collectively only if any member state of NATO is attacked. So, Putin's measure to put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert was premature and unnecessary. It only raised tensions around the world.



The world expects that all nuclear countries will conduct themselves with the highest responsibility in the event of a war. They are expected to not think about using even any tactical nuclear weapons during a conflict in their favor. Yet, Russian Foreign Minister Surgey Lavrov said just a few days ago that the threat of nuclear war "should not be underestimated." "It is real. The danger is serious. It should not be underestimated," he told Russian state media while commenting on the war in Ukraine. However, only Russia is talking about nuclear war. No other country is talking about it.



Responding to Surgey Lavrov, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that nuclear threats are Russia's "last hope to scare off the world supporting Ukraine." In a statement on Twitter, he said: "Russia loses last hope to scare off the world supporting Ukraine, thus the talk of a 'real' danger of WWIII. This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine. Therefore, the world must double down on supporting Ukraine so that we prevail and safeguard European and global security."



However, Nina Khrushcheva, the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev has warned that Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons as the last resort to win the war against Ukraine. "I think Putin plans to win at any cost. If he needs to declare victory and he may need to use tactical nuclear weapons -- I am not predicting that -- that could be one of the options the Russians may be prepared to use," said the prominent Russian scholar who teaches international affairs at The New School University in New York City.



Those who think about using nuke in a war for any reason haven't seen the annihilation by the atomic bombs 77 years ago in Japan, nor have they learnt any lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that were almost completely obliterated from the world atlas in a matter of seconds. An estimated 214,000 people perished in the back-to-back blasts. Yet, nuke seems to be a fun for some people -- as if it is a video game.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun

as a guest columnist











