2 killed in road mishaps in M’singh, Chattogram

Two people have been killed and some others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Chattogram, on Wednesday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An elderly woman, who was seriously injured in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district, succumbed to her injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Wednesday.

Deceased was Razia Khatun, 64, was the wife of Azim Uddin, a resident of Charmachaland Kurtali Para Village under Charalgi Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Razia Khatun was returning from her relative's house. At that time, a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit her hard in front of Charalgi Union Parishad, leaving the woman seriously injured.

Injured Razia was rescued by locals and taken to the Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted her to the MMCH following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries at the MMCh at around 5:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Faruq Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received in this connection.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed and some others were injured in a road accident in the district at dawn on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Forkan, 60.

A passenger bus coming from Mymensingh fell into a ditch on the Bayazid Link Road in Chattogram, and it crushed a pedestrian at that time, leaving him dead on the spot. The accident took place at around 5:30am on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bayezid PS Mofiz Uddin confirmed the incident.

Mofiz Uddin said a bus belonging to United Travels lost control over its steering and fell into a ditch after being hit by an electric pole on the side of the road.

At that time, the bus crushed pedestrian Forkan. He died on the spot.

Besides, some passengers of the bus were also injured. They were taken to various hospitals in the city.

However, the bus driver and his helper managed to flee soon after the incident, the SI added.