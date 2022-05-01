Call to stand beside victims



A colourful rally brought out from the District Judge Court premises in Kishoreganj Town on Thursday to mark the National Legal Aid Day-2022. photo: observer

The theme of the day this year is "Take legal assistance free of cost, Sheikh Hasina's government is giving this assurance.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Noakhali.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, District Legal Aid Committee with district judgeship and magistracy jointly organized different programmes in the town.

The programmes included bringing out a rally, arranging blood donation, holding discussion meeting, setting up stalls on the court premises and cultural function in cooperation with GUK, SKS Foundation, Friendship and RDRS Bangladesh, ASA and BRAC.

A colourful rally was brought out from the premises of the district judge court at around 9:30am, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main streets of the town.

District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhoumik with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam led the rally.

Later, District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhoumik addressed a post rally gathering on the court premises as chief guest.

Dilip Kumar Bhoumik, in his speech, said the district legal aid committee formed by the government has been playing significant role for the last few years in ensuring getting fair justice of the distressed people in the district.

He also underscored the need for standing beside the distressed of the society on humanitarian ground and helping them always conduct their cases smoothly to get fair justice timely by the courts.

Almost all judges of the district Judgeship, Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashiqul Khabir, President of District Bar Association Advocate Ahsanul Kabir Lachu, its General Secretary (GS) Advocate Sirajul Islam, Senior Programme Manager of GUK Joya Prosad and the town elites participated in it.

A large number of people including the judges of the court, lawyers, NGO activists, social workers and journalists took part in the rally.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out from the district judge court premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

District Legal Aid Committee Chairman and District and Sessions Judge Md Nur Islam inaugurated the rally with releasing balloons and flying pigeons.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on the judge court premises with Md Nur Islam in the chair.

Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, attended the programme as chief guest.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Jahangir Alam, District Legal Aid official Senior Assistant Judge Samiul Islam, Additional District Magistrate Ummul Banin Dyuti, Additional AP (ASP) Farzana Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, GP, and Joypurhat Press Club President Advocate Nripendranath Mandal, PP, among others, spoke on the occasion.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, a colourful rally was brought out from the District Judge Court premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

The rally was led by District and Sessions Judge Md Sayadur Rahman Khan.

Later, a discussion meeting on the importance of legal aid among the people in general was held there.

District and Session Judge Md Sayadur Rahman Khan presided over the meeting.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal- 1 Judge Kiran Shankar Halder, Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal- 2 Judge Md Soliman, DC Mohammad Shamim Alam, SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM (Bar), Additional District Magistrate Farzana Khanam, District Bar Association President Advocate Mia Md Ferdous, its GS Advocate Aminul Islam Ratan, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankor Roy, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Haque and District Awami League GS Advocate MA Afzol, among others, were also present at the programme.

Criminal side panel lawyer Shafiqul Islam Shamim, Civil side panel lawyer Maya Bhowmik and Abu Hossain of Bajitpur Chowki Court were awarded as the best panel lawyers.

Senior Assistant Judge & District Legal Aid Officer Sadia Afsana Rima and Assistant Judge Afsana Sharmin Eva moderated the function.

NOAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting on the significance of the day was held in the conference room of District and Sessions Judge Court in the town.

District Legal Aid Committee Chairman and District and Sessions Judge Nilufar Sultana presided over the programme.

DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, SP Md Shahidul Islam, PPM, Chif Judicial Magistrate Manzur Quader, Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar, and all the district magistrates and lawyers' association members including its president and secretary were also present at the meeting.











The National Legal Aid Day-2022 was observed on Thursday across the country with a call to stand beside the victims to conduct their cases smoothly to get justice by the courts.The theme of the day this year is "Take legal assistance free of cost, Sheikh Hasina's government is giving this assurance.To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Noakhali.GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, District Legal Aid Committee with district judgeship and magistracy jointly organized different programmes in the town.The programmes included bringing out a rally, arranging blood donation, holding discussion meeting, setting up stalls on the court premises and cultural function in cooperation with GUK, SKS Foundation, Friendship and RDRS Bangladesh, ASA and BRAC.A colourful rally was brought out from the premises of the district judge court at around 9:30am, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main streets of the town.District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhoumik with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam led the rally.Later, District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhoumik addressed a post rally gathering on the court premises as chief guest.Dilip Kumar Bhoumik, in his speech, said the district legal aid committee formed by the government has been playing significant role for the last few years in ensuring getting fair justice of the distressed people in the district.He also underscored the need for standing beside the distressed of the society on humanitarian ground and helping them always conduct their cases smoothly to get fair justice timely by the courts.Almost all judges of the district Judgeship, Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashiqul Khabir, President of District Bar Association Advocate Ahsanul Kabir Lachu, its General Secretary (GS) Advocate Sirajul Islam, Senior Programme Manager of GUK Joya Prosad and the town elites participated in it.A large number of people including the judges of the court, lawyers, NGO activists, social workers and journalists took part in the rally.JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from the district judge court premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.District Legal Aid Committee Chairman and District and Sessions Judge Md Nur Islam inaugurated the rally with releasing balloons and flying pigeons.Later, a discussion meeting was held on the judge court premises with Md Nur Islam in the chair.Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, attended the programme as chief guest.Chief Judicial Magistrate Jahangir Alam, District Legal Aid official Senior Assistant Judge Samiul Islam, Additional District Magistrate Ummul Banin Dyuti, Additional AP (ASP) Farzana Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, GP, and Joypurhat Press Club President Advocate Nripendranath Mandal, PP, among others, spoke on the occasion.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, a colourful rally was brought out from the District Judge Court premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.The rally was led by District and Sessions Judge Md Sayadur Rahman Khan.Later, a discussion meeting on the importance of legal aid among the people in general was held there.District and Session Judge Md Sayadur Rahman Khan presided over the meeting.Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal- 1 Judge Kiran Shankar Halder, Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal- 2 Judge Md Soliman, DC Mohammad Shamim Alam, SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM (Bar), Additional District Magistrate Farzana Khanam, District Bar Association President Advocate Mia Md Ferdous, its GS Advocate Aminul Islam Ratan, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankor Roy, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Haque and District Awami League GS Advocate MA Afzol, among others, were also present at the programme.Criminal side panel lawyer Shafiqul Islam Shamim, Civil side panel lawyer Maya Bhowmik and Abu Hossain of Bajitpur Chowki Court were awarded as the best panel lawyers.Senior Assistant Judge & District Legal Aid Officer Sadia Afsana Rima and Assistant Judge Afsana Sharmin Eva moderated the function.NOAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out in the town in the morning.Later, a discussion meeting on the significance of the day was held in the conference room of District and Sessions Judge Court in the town.District Legal Aid Committee Chairman and District and Sessions Judge Nilufar Sultana presided over the programme.DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, SP Md Shahidul Islam, PPM, Chif Judicial Magistrate Manzur Quader, Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar, and all the district magistrates and lawyers' association members including its president and secretary were also present at the meeting.