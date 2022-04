Bangladesh Army distributed food items among 53 poor families

















Bangladesh Army distributed food items among 53 poor families in Kengrachhari Union of Bilaichhari Upazila in Rangamati on Wednesday ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr. The photo shows Bilaichhari Gachhkatachhara Army Camp Commander Major Raju Ahmed handing over a packet of Eid items to an elderly man. photo: observer