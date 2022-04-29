Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 April, 2022, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondent

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Apr 28: Renowned Jatra Actress Beena Rani Sarkar passed away in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday. She was 72.
She breathed her last at her own house in Gobinda Bari in the upazila town.
Her funeral was held in the cremation ground of Gouripur Municipality. She was widow and had no children. She had no relatives even.
Beena Rani Sarkar entered the Jatra career through Nabaranjan Opera. Later on, she acted for Ganesh Opera, and Nabajug Opera. She ended her career through Nabaranjan Opera.
In the 70s, she acted prominently Mogul-e-Azam, Ma Mati Manush, Kongkal as Mehera, Chitra and Kamala.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 killed in road mishaps in M’singh, Chattogram
Call to stand beside victims
Bangladesh Army distributed food items among 53 poor families
Obituary
Shafiul Haq new executive engineer of Feni DHPE
3 minors drown in Barishal, Chattogram
Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
BCL leader held on rape bid


Latest News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Case filed against 2 for derogatory FB posts on mayor Taposh
Countrywide Boro paddy procurement drive begins
BNP-Jamaat conspiring in the name of Jatiya Sarker: Bahauddin Nasim
Info minister considers legal actions against liars including TIB
WB-IMF praises Bangladesh’s success in economic recovery
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases, no death
US investors to be benefitted in SEZs: Tipu tells Haas
Farmer dies of snakebite in Chandpur
BNP conspiring to assassinate Hasina: Quader
Most Read News
UN chief comes under criticism in Ukraine for visiting Moscow first
Farmer dies of snakebite in Chandpur
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Modi to visit Europe amid Ukraine crisis
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases, no death
Bilawal Bhutto becomes Pakistan's foreign minister
Biden to travel to South Korea, Japan in May
Samrat denied bail in graft case again
Processing agro-products and expansion of Industry
Case filed against 2 for derogatory FB posts on mayor Taposh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft