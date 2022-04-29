GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Apr 28: Renowned Jatra Actress Beena Rani Sarkar passed away in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday. She was 72.

She breathed her last at her own house in Gobinda Bari in the upazila town.

Her funeral was held in the cremation ground of Gouripur Municipality. She was widow and had no children. She had no relatives even.

Beena Rani Sarkar entered the Jatra career through Nabaranjan Opera. Later on, she acted for Ganesh Opera, and Nabajug Opera. She ended her career through Nabaranjan Opera.

In the 70s, she acted prominently Mogul-e-Azam, Ma Mati Manush, Kongkal as Mehera, Chitra and Kamala.











