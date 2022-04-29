Video
Friday, 29 April, 2022, 5:08 AM
Home Countryside

Shafiul Haq new executive engineer of Feni DHPE

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

Shafiul Haq new executive engineer of Feni DHPE

Shafiul Haq new executive engineer of Feni DHPE

FENI, Apr 28: Engineer Md Shafiul Haq has recently joined the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) in the district as new executive engineer.
Prior to this posting, he served as assistant engineer of the DPHE in Madhabpur and Chunarughat upazilas of Habiganj District. After completing 34th BCS, he joined in Habiganj District DPHE.
In professional life, he remained integrated with honesty, sincerity and responsibility..
Engineer Md Shafiul Haq sought cooperation from all to carry out his new responsibility.


