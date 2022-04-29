

Shafiul Haq new executive engineer of Feni DHPE

Prior to this posting, he served as assistant engineer of the DPHE in Madhabpur and Chunarughat upazilas of Habiganj District. After completing 34th BCS, he joined in Habiganj District DPHE.

In professional life, he remained integrated with honesty, sincerity and responsibility..

Engineer Md Shafiul Haq sought cooperation from all to carry out his new responsibility.











