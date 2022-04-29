3 minors drown in Barishal, Chattogram

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Chattogram, on Wednesday.

BARISHAL: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Muladi Upazila of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Arian Khan, 6, son of Sumon Khan, and his cousin Sarika Akhter, 2, daughter of Abdul Jabbar, residents of Chardakatia Village under the upazila.

The two children fell into a pond nearby the house at around 11am while playing beside it, said Md Yusuf, sub-inspector (SI) of Muladi Police Station.

Later, locals found the floating bodies of the two children at around 2pm and took them to Muladi Upazila Health Complex after rescuing, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the SI added.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Nur Mawa, 2, daughter of Parvej, a resident of Dherla Village under Amuchia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the child fell into a pond next to the house in the evening while her family members were taking preparation for Iftar.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

