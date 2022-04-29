BCL leader held on rape bid

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH, Apr 28: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has been arrested by police in connection with a case filed for attempt to rape a woman footballer in Nandail Upazila of the district.

He was arrested from a house in Choydana area under Gacha Police Station (PS) in Gazipur district at about 3pm on Wednesday.

Arrested Wahidul Alam Fakir Faisal was former general secretary of Nandail Upazila BCL.

Nandail Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Obaidur Rahman confirmed the matter.

Quoting the case statement, he said BCL leader Faisal asked the woman footballer on April 22 last to go to a college on his mobile phone to sign a form. Accordingly, the woman went there. Later, Faisal allegedly took him behind an old building of the college where he tried to rape the woman intimidating her. As the woman started shouting, Faisal hurriedly left the place.

Later on April 25, the woman went to the PS concerned and submitted a written complaint against two persons including Faisal. Her complaint was accepted as a case under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act.











