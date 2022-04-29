Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 April, 2022, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thrust on empowering women financially

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Apr 28: Fisheries and Livestock Affairs Minister SM Rezaul Kairm, MP, told an orientation meeting on Wednesday morning, empowering women financially and enhancing their dignity are the prime objectives of the integrated Livestock Development project.
While addressing the orientation meeting on 'Integrated Livestock Development project' in Char lands as chief guest, the minister made the remark.
The meeting was held in Shaheed Omar Faruk auditorium in the district town.  Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Jahedur Rahman and Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Saidur Rahman were present as special guests.
It was chaired by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bashir Ahmed. Among others, District Livestock Officer Tarun Kumar Sikder and Freedom Fighter Goutam Roy Chowdhury spoke.
Director of the project Dr. Ziaul Haque said, through the project, a total of 2,530 people, mostly women, of five unions under Sadar Upazila, are going to get hen, duck, sheep,  and pigeon, along with feed mill and  proper marketing facilities. The unions are Sikder-Mollick, Durgapur, Kadamtala, Kalakhali and Tona.
Among the beneficiaries, more than 2,000 are women. Reducing gender- based financial discrimination, the project is playing a vital role for women's self-reliant in the coastal area.
Earlier, minister distributed 50 calves among fishermen who could not catch fishes due to government ban.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 killed in road mishaps in M’singh, Chattogram
Call to stand beside victims
Bangladesh Army distributed food items among 53 poor families
Obituary
Shafiul Haq new executive engineer of Feni DHPE
3 minors drown in Barishal, Chattogram
Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
BCL leader held on rape bid


Latest News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Case filed against 2 for derogatory FB posts on mayor Taposh
Countrywide Boro paddy procurement drive begins
BNP-Jamaat conspiring in the name of Jatiya Sarker: Bahauddin Nasim
Info minister considers legal actions against liars including TIB
WB-IMF praises Bangladesh’s success in economic recovery
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases, no death
US investors to be benefitted in SEZs: Tipu tells Haas
Farmer dies of snakebite in Chandpur
BNP conspiring to assassinate Hasina: Quader
Most Read News
UN chief comes under criticism in Ukraine for visiting Moscow first
Farmer dies of snakebite in Chandpur
Fauci: United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
Modi to visit Europe amid Ukraine crisis
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases, no death
Bilawal Bhutto becomes Pakistan's foreign minister
Biden to travel to South Korea, Japan in May
Samrat denied bail in graft case again
Processing agro-products and expansion of Industry
Case filed against 2 for derogatory FB posts on mayor Taposh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft