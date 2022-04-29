Thrust on empowering women financially

PIROJPUR, Apr 28: Fisheries and Livestock Affairs Minister SM Rezaul Kairm, MP, told an orientation meeting on Wednesday morning, empowering women financially and enhancing their dignity are the prime objectives of the integrated Livestock Development project.

While addressing the orientation meeting on 'Integrated Livestock Development project' in Char lands as chief guest, the minister made the remark.

The meeting was held in Shaheed Omar Faruk auditorium in the district town. Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Jahedur Rahman and Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Saidur Rahman were present as special guests.

It was chaired by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bashir Ahmed. Among others, District Livestock Officer Tarun Kumar Sikder and Freedom Fighter Goutam Roy Chowdhury spoke.

Director of the project Dr. Ziaul Haque said, through the project, a total of 2,530 people, mostly women, of five unions under Sadar Upazila, are going to get hen, duck, sheep, and pigeon, along with feed mill and proper marketing facilities. The unions are Sikder-Mollick, Durgapur, Kadamtala, Kalakhali and Tona.

Among the beneficiaries, more than 2,000 are women. Reducing gender- based financial discrimination, the project is playing a vital role for women's self-reliant in the coastal area.

Earlier, minister distributed 50 calves among fishermen who could not catch fishes due to government ban.












