Efforts on to remove AFSPA completely from northeast region: Modi

DIPHU (ASSAM), Apr 28: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Thursday said efforts are on to remove AFSPA completely from the northeast region.

Addressing a 'Peace, Unity and Development' rally here, he said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act could be withdrawn from various parts of the region as the law and order situation has improved in the last eight years.

"As the (law and order) situation improved with 75 per cent decrease in violence in the region, there have been changes in the imposition of laws. The AFSPA was first revoked in Tripura and then in Meghalaya," he said.

The previous governments in Assam in the last three decades had extended it again and again as there was no improvement in the law and order situation, PM Modi said.

"Due to the proper control of the situation in the last eight years, the AFSPA has been removed from most parts of the state. We are trying to withdraw it from the remaining parts too.

"The Act is applicable in some areas of Nagaland and Manipur, and we are working speedily to revoke it completely," he said.

In a major outreach to the northeast region, the Centre had announced reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1, after decades.

PM Modi also said the effect of the BJP's "double engine" government is evident in the return of permanent peace and speedy development in Assam.

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

The government has entered into peace agreements in Assam's Karbi Anglong and in Tripura, while efforts are on to ensure permanent peace and speedy development in the entire region, he said.

"Several outfits of Karbi Anglong returned to the mainstream to march forward in the path of peace and development. The Bodo Agreement in 2020 paved the way for peace in the region and in Tripura, the NLFT also came forward for the peace, while the two-and-a-half decade long Bru-Reang issue was resolved," he said.

Permanent peace returned to the region, and speedy development in the northeastern states was ensured due to a collective effort of the Centre and the state governments, Modi said.

He stated that this process is "on and will continue in the future." "Earlier, the northeast was known for bomb blasts and violence and the worst sufferers were our mothers, sisters and children. Now as I see the smile on their faces when the youths have given up their arms, I feel God is showering blessings on me," Modi said. -NDTV