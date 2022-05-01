Tamim hits ton to help Prime Bank finish on high



Tamim Iqbal of Prime Bank Cricket Club playing a shot during the Super League phase of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match against Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP-3 ground on Thursday. photo: FACEBOOK

Prime Bank however ended the league with third position, assuming 20 points from 15 matches. Sheikh Jamal who won the maiden DPL title amassed 24 points while runners-up Legends of Rupganj had 22 points from 15 matches.

Tamim struck 132 ball-137 as Prime Bank who opted to bat first, racked up a huge 355-7. During his 21st List A ton, Tamim clobbered 13 fours and six sixes.

Anamul Haque Bijoy who became the first cricketer to reach 1000-run mark in single season after DPL got List A status, fell four runs short of his second straight century.

Anamul blasted 85 ball-96 with eight fours and three sixes and ended the league with 1138 runs in total in 15 matches.

Gazi Group Cricketers were bowled out for 277 in 47.5 overs.

Bijoy and Tamim however gave the side a high flying start, adding 251 runs in just 31 overs. However after their departure, no batters could come up with that significant innings. Skipper Mohammad Mithun made 39 off 36.

Maraj Mahbub Niloy was the most successful bowler for Gazi Group with 3-54 while Husna Habib Mehedi took 2-83.

Al-Amin Junior top-scored for Gazi Group with 81 while SM Meherob Hossain made 71.

Rubel Hossain and Taijul Islam took three wickets apiece for Prime Bank.

Abahani Limited, the champions of the previous season, ended the league with winning note, beating Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club by 63 runs at BKSP-4 on Thursday thanks to a stellar allround performance of Mohammad Saifuddin.

Opting to bat first, Abahani posted 275-9 with Afif Hossin making the highest 78 while Saifuddin hammered 62 off 41 with two fours and five sixes.

Saifuddin then with cherry claimed 4-48 as Rupganj Tigers were wrapped up for 212 in 45.5 overs. Ariful Haque with 95 was the top-scorer for Rupganj.

Abahani however ended the league finally with 18 points from 15 matches, which put them in fourth position. Rupganj Tigers and Gazi Group Cricketers finished in last two positions with 12 points each.

Meanwhile City Club were relegated to first division from DPL after finishing last in relegation league. Prime Doleshwar who refused to play the DPL earlier was relegated straightway. -BSS











