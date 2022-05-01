Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 May, 2022, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shane Warne's brother arriving in India to witness IPL match

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 295
Bipin Dani

Shane Warne's brother arriving in India to witness IPL match

Shane Warne's brother arriving in India to witness IPL match

Shane Warne's brother Jason Warne is arriving in India to watch one of the IPL matches in India.
The legendary cricketer, who died due to the massive heart attack on March 4 this year, had first won the inaugural IPL trophy for Rajasthan Royals in 2008 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
The RR is playing the match against Mumbai Indians at the same venue on April 30 and the franchise team, in consultation with the Indian cricket board, has invited Shane Warne's family "not be an occasion to mourn, but to commemorate the great man".
The franchise owners have also invited the players and the support staff of 2008 team, it is learnt.
The Rajasthan Royals playing squad will be sporting special initials "SW23" on the leading collar of their official playing kits - paying tribute to the legend and carrying his presence with them throughout the match. As a mark of respect, among other dedicated tributes, a special area at the DY Patil Stadium has also been turned into a Shane Warne Tribute Gallery, which all the ticket-holding fans as well as the students of the DY Patil University will be able to visit and experience.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp signs new Liverpool contract until 2026
Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis
23.5 million tickets sought in latest World Cup sale: FIFA
Stokes can lead revival of 'talented' England, says cricket chief
Ronaldo salvages point for Man Utd against Chelsea
Ctg Abahani take on Sheikh Russel KC today
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Muktijoddha SKC in BPL
Bashundhara go goal feast in BPL


Latest News
Two killed in Hathazari road accident
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat'l Eidgah: Mayor Taposh
35,000 people will be able to join Eid jamaat at Nat’l Eidgah: Taposh
BPL Football: Dhaka Abahani regain 2nd place beating Police FC 2-1
Launches on Shimulia to Banglabazar, Majhirkandi suspended
India seizes $725m assets of Xiaomi over illegal remittances
Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
Eid in Saudia Arabia Monday as Shawwal moon not sighted
Eid-ul-Fitr to be marked in Saudi Arabia on Monday
Work for the wellbeing of country: Nowfel urges labor organizations
Most Read News
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
It cannot be 'business as usual' with Putin for G20, says US
NATO obstructing political agreements between Russia and Ukraine: Lavrov
Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after 'positive discussions'
Historic May Day tomorrow
Architect of AL's development era Muhith to be laid to rest in Sylhet Sunday
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
BRACU top among BD univs in ‘THE Impact Rankings’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft