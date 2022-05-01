

Shane Warne's brother arriving in India to witness IPL match

The legendary cricketer, who died due to the massive heart attack on March 4 this year, had first won the inaugural IPL trophy for Rajasthan Royals in 2008 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

The RR is playing the match against Mumbai Indians at the same venue on April 30 and the franchise team, in consultation with the Indian cricket board, has invited Shane Warne's family "not be an occasion to mourn, but to commemorate the great man".

The franchise owners have also invited the players and the support staff of 2008 team, it is learnt.

The Rajasthan Royals playing squad will be sporting special initials "SW23" on the leading collar of their official playing kits - paying tribute to the legend and carrying his presence with them throughout the match. As a mark of respect, among other dedicated tributes, a special area at the DY Patil Stadium has also been turned into a Shane Warne Tribute Gallery, which all the ticket-holding fans as well as the students of the DY Patil University will be able to visit and experience.











