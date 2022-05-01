13th FIDE Rating Women's Chess to begin May 5

Begum Laila Alam 13th FIDE Rating Women's Chess tournament, under the financial patronage of veteran chess player Begum Laila Alam will begin on May 5 (Thursday) at Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) hall-room.

Women's and girl's chess players of all ages are eligible to participate in this competition, organised by BCF, said a BCF press release.

The interested players have been asked to enroll their names at BCF's hall room on match day with entry fees.

The competition will be played in a seven round Swiss-League system and the winners will be given a cash prize of Taka eighty thousand, crests, medals and certificates. -BSS











