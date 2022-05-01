National football team's camp to begin May 16

National football team's residential training camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers preliminary joint qualification round-2 matches will begin from May 16 in Sara resort in Gazipur.

The decision has been made at a national teams committee's virtual meeting, presided by Bangladesh Football Federation's vice president and national teams committee's chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP.

The AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers preliminary joint qualification round-2 will be held on June 8-14 in Malaysia.

After the meeting, Nabil said the national team's residential training camp will begin from May 16 at Sara Resort and later after the camp would be transferred to Bashundhara Sports Complex to continue the camp.

He said the team would leave for Indonesia on May 27 to play a preparation match against the host team on June 1 before moving to Malaysia to play the AFC Asian Cup matches.

The national teams committee's chairman said Bangladesh would play the first match of the AFC Asian Cup against Bahrain on June 8, play the second match against Turkmenistan on June 11 and play the third match against host Malaysia on June 14.

Nabil hoped that they would be able to complete all the formalities of the national team including the COVID-19 test of the players, before the departure of Indonesia. -BSS












