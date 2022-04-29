Two matches of BPL to be held today

After a three-day recess, the thirteen round of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) begins today (Friday) with two matches are billed for the day.

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings will play their home match against Uttar Baridhara Club scheduled to be held Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city while Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club meet Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium (BFLMRS) in Munshiganj.

Both the matches kick off at 3.30 pm.

Star-studded Bashundhara Kings dominated the league table with 29 points from 12 matches while Uttar Baridhara Club stand at tenth position in the league table with eight points playing the same number of matches.

While Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club stand at third position in the league table with 24 points from 12 matches while Muktijoddha Sangsad KC placed at eleventh position in the league table with seven points playing the same number of outings.

On the following day on Saturday (Apr 30), three matches will be held with Abahani Limited, Dhaka take on Bangladesh Police Football Club at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, Saif Sporting Club play against old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at BFLMRS in Munshiganj while Chittagong Abahani Limited meet Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club will take on Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the last match of the thirteen round which will be held on May 1 at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium. -BSS











