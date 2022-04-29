Video
New Champions Sheikh Jamal end DPL with defeat

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

Players of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club celebrating after winning the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for the first time at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: FACEBOOK

Players of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club celebrating after winning the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for the first time at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: FACEBOOK

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, which won the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for the first time, failed to give a perfect finishing touch after conceding an eight-wicket defeat to Legends of Rupganj in their last match of the league on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Rupganj's fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain was the wrecker-in-chief with 6-31 that sank Jamal. This was Al-Amin's second best bowling in List A cricket.
Jamal's maiden DPL title was ensured in the penultimate round which helped them go four points clear of close rivals Legends of Rupganj. However Rupganj by virtue of this win only reduced the margin in the point table. Jamal finally ended the league with 24 points.
Being sent to bat first, Jamal put up a disappointing batting show to be shot out for just 116 in 34.4 overs in the face of a devastating fast bowling of Al-Amin. Rupganj gunned down the target with ease, making 120-2 in 25.1 overs.
Opener Raqibul Hasan Noyon led the charge with 40 not out but the victory was hastened by inform Sabbir Rahman who blasted 36 off 33 with four fours and two sixes. Naeem Islam who led the team in absence of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was not out on 23. Another opener Irfan Shukkur scored 14.
Jamal's Parvej Rasool took the both of the fallen wickets of Rupganj.
But Rasool, a cricketer of India's Jammu and Kashmir, who was instrumental in helping Jamal ace the maiden championship title, couldn't contribute with batting on Thursday. He scored just 6.
In fact only three batters of Jamal could reach double digit figure with captain Imrul Kayes making the highest 50. Mushfiqur Rahim added 25 while Nurul Hasan Sohan who struck an 81 not out in the last match against Abahani Limited to help Jamal clinch the title scored 15.     -BSS


