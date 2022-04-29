

No chance of lobbying in Bangladesh team now: Mashrafe

He also added that at this moment there is intense competition in the country's fast bowling department, which was key in axing Rahi from the Bangladesh team.

After being dropped from the Sri Lanka Test series, Rahi expressed his displeasure and claimed he had no person in the national team to talk in favour of him which is why, he was overlooked.

Once considered as the first choice pacer of the team for the longer version cricket, Rahi was ignored for the last two series after the emergence of the pacers like Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

He was finally dropped at home series as chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu explained that as a swing bowler, Rahi has little chance to thrive in Bangladeshi wicket. Moreover, he has no raw pace, which is another reason to overlook him.

'Many people think that there is lobbying in the national team. There is no such opportunity here. If You can perform, you will play. At the end of the day I keep saying there is no place for emotions. It's a completely professional place, you have to be 100 percent professional. We have to perform, "Mashrafe said on Thursday.

Rezaur Rahman Raja who possessed raw pace has been included in the team instead of Rahi.

Mashrafe thinks Rahi's omission from the national team is frustrating. He believes Rahi will return to the field by showing his talent again. "It is a disappointing for a player. However, in the Bangladesh team now there is intense competition in fast bowling. There was fierce competition, especially in the shortest version now it is in the Test cricket too after Taskin, Ebadot established them in this format. Shoriful is also bowling well in all formats."

Mashrafe, as a senior player, also advised Rahi not to talk much outside rather concentrate on his game to prove his mettle. "Now you should match yourself on the field without talking much outside. Everyone has a bad time.

Maybe Rahi is also going through a bad patch. I think he will come back again with bang, "Mashrafe added. -BSS











