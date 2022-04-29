Video
Home Back Page

India’s help to lift sanctions on RAB manifestation of govt’s knee-jerk policy: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses an iftar party at the Dhaka Ladies Club as the chief guest in the city on Thursday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said seeking India's help to withdraw the US sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is a manifestation of the government's knee-jerk foreign policy.
 "The United States imposed sanctions on (RAB) for human rights violation by this government. It was most needed to dismiss the officials involved in the misdeeds and take legal action against them," he told an iftar party.
Instead of doing that, the BNP leader bemoaned that the foreign minister said they sought India's help in this regard.
"How failed and subservient this government is that it is now seeking India's help instead of taking action against the institution that indulged in misdeeds," Fakhrul said.
 Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal arranged the programme at Dhaka Ladies Club in the city's Eskaton area.
Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh sought India's support to withdraw the US sanctions imposed on elite force RAB and individuals.    -UNB



