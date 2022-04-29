BNP conspiring to assassinate Hasina: Quader

Hitting out at the main opposition party, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader Thursday alleged that the BNP and many others were conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina "out of jealousy".

According to Qader, the BNP is jealous of Hasina due to her growing popularity "over her development achievements".

He said these while speaking to reporters at the Banani graveyard on the occasion of the 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Jamal this morning. He placed wreaths at the grave on behalf of the PM and the party in the presence of central leaders.

Mentioning BNP as an obstacle to democracy and progress in the politics of Bangladesh, Quader called upon all the pro-liberation patriotic forces to unite under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

In response to the anti-government remarks of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in the last few days, the AL general secretary said that the opposition had destroyed the country when it was in power. "So now, they see only destruction." -UNB











