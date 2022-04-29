Diarrhoea, a symptom of C-19 infection: IEDCR

Eating street food, stale food and contaminated water are the main causes of diarrhoea. Drinking water as well as daily use water should be pure and safe. But somehow if the sewage line connects with the drinking water line then the water becomes contaminated. Experts said that people should avoid eating street food, stale food and contaminated water.

Generally diarrhoea outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during April. But at the beginning of March this year, the number of patients began to increase at an alarming rate. In this situation, doctors and other health workers of International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) are struggling to cope with the pressure of patients in the capital.

The number of patients is also increasing in 15 government hospitals of the upazila besides the city in Chittagong. On April 8, some 257 patients were admitted to government hospitals in the port city and the district.

Meanwhile, patients suffering from diarrhoea have been treated at iccdr,b Motlab Hospital. There are no more empty beds available in the hospital. The pressure of patients suffering from diarrhoea and cholera at icddr,b Hospital in the district meant that patients were treated by placing temporary beds on the veranda. In the diarrhoea unit of the 250-bed Sadar Hospital of Bagerhat, the number of patients is several times more than the number of beds. Outbreaks of diarrhoea have been reported not only in Chittagong, Chandpur or Bagerhat but across the country.

Prof Dr Nazmul Islam, the spokesman of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has said about all the reports related to diarrhoea in the last three years that there was no unusual increase of diarrhoea patients. However, the increase in the number of patients has occurred at icddr,b hospital.

"Food poisoning and poor quality of food can lead to diarrhoea. Contaminated water is the main cause of diarrhoea. There is no cure for diarrhoea without 100 per cent safe water," he added. Abu Jamil Faisal, a member of Public Health Advisory Committee of the DGHS, questioned coronavirus's involvement with diarrhoea, which has spread across the country.

He said that when diarrhoea increased in Dhaka, there was a discussion of lack of safe water. But then why is diarrhoea increasing across the country.

One of the symptoms of coronavirus is diarrhoea and he recommended corona test for these patients. He said that only diarrhoea treatment is being given to these patients, they are not being tested for corona.

Dr Mushtaq Hossain, Former chief scientific officer and adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said that diarrhoea is a contagious disease which has spread from one place to another. Spread through the patient, spread through water, spread through food.











